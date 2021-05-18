Gary Dean Millard, 79, of Coggon, Iowa, died peacefully at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy on May 14, 2021, following a courageous seven year battle with cancer.
Visitation was held May 19, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A private funeral service was held for the family at Coggon United Parish Church, officiated by Pastor Sheri Andersen. The family greeted friends on May 20, 2021, for a committal service at Spring Grove Cemetery in rural Coggon.
Gary was born to Lewis and Margaret (Black) Millard on May 2, 1942. He graduated from Alburnett High School and received a degree from Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis, following which Gary enlisted in the United States Navy and served honorably from 1964 to 1966. He married Joann Seeland in 1965, and they lived together in Coggon, until her death in 2007, where they owned and operated Buffalo Oil and Auto Body and farmed. For a number of years Gary taught welding at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. On July 28, 2012, he married Marilyn Aden, and they enjoyed many years together in (sort-of) retirement, attending the symphony, traveling, and riding in the Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade.
Gary was passionate about anything with a motor, especially his “sweetheart” cars that he lovingly collected, restored, and named. In his younger years, he raced on the Sports Car Club of America circuit, and later enjoyed traveling to races in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin and Daytona Beach, Florida. Gary was a member of the United Parish Church, Coggon American Legion Post #362, Coggon Lions Club, and Coggon Community Historical Society. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; step-son, Richard (Heather) Aden; step-daughters, Nikki Aden (Rob Mikkelson) and Lee Ann Aden (Mark Tokheim); four grandchildren, William, Bo, and Owen Aden, and Elliot Mikkelson; sisters-in-law, Jan Reinicke, Jean Seeland, and Joyce (James) Larson; brother-in-law, Charles Seeland; two nephews, Andy and Tom Seeland; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; father and mother-in-law, Harold and Helen Seeland; and brother-in-law, Lynn Reinicke.
Memorials in Gary’s memory may be made to the Coggon Community Historical Society at 422 3rd St. South, Coggon, IA 52218, or their website @ www.coggonhistorical.org, or the American Cancer Society.