Gary Struck, 71, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Mechanicsville Specialty Care, following an extended illness. A private graveside service will take place at a later date at Mt. Clark Cemetery in Central City. Arrangements are being made by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids.
Survivors include his children, Todd Struck and Clint Struck Gassman; grandson, Garrett; and brothers, Jim Struck of Marion and and Steve Struck of Texas.
Gary Lynn Struck was born June 8, 1950, in Manchester, son of Glenn Carl and Edith L (DuBois) Struck. He attended Central City community schools and Kirkwood Community College. Gary worked for Cherry Burrell, Lefebure, Rockwell Collins, Pickwick, and in construction, doing home improvement jobs for a number of years. He belonged to the United Church of Christ in Central City, where many fond childhood memories were created.
As a woodsman, he savored the outdoors, cutting trees and chopping firewood, annual deer hunting, and raising quarter horses. His favorite ‘go-to’ food by far was an extremely oversized steak, cooked medium. Gary’s circle of family and friends appreciated his direct approach to life, and he will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Struck and Edith Nietert and sister, Linda.
A special thank you goes out the to the administration and staff at Mechanicsville Specialty Care for the care and compassion Gary received over the years.
Memorials may be directed to the United Church of Christ, Central City.
Please share your support and memories with Gary’s family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.