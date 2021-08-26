Remember when we were kids and adults always asked, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” What started as a mermaid, ninja and dinosaur in kindergarten turned into an athlete, president and actor in middle school, which then turned into more attainable careers like accountant, nurse and teacher by the time we graduated high school. Once I moved past wanting to be the pink Power Ranger, I settled on one career through all of middle school, high school and college — writer.
My earliest years were spent in a newspaper office. The Delaware County Leader in Hopkinton was my home until my mom and I moved out of the adjoined apartment and into a house in Manchester. Even at just 5 years old, all that time running around the newspaper office sparked a love for the written word. That passion grew throughout my school years and blossomed when I earned my Bachelor’s degree in writing from Wartburg College.
When I was in school, I helped cover local sports — Maquoketa Valley, from where I graduated in 2012 — and interviewed many of my own classmates and teachers. As time went on, I started taking softball and baseball pictures of my brother’s classmates until I graduated college and moved to the big city of Cedar Rapids.
And now here I am, back to my roots in a small-town newspaper office just a couple of towns away from where it all started. I’m back to interviewing folks like you, photographing local events and trying to figure out how to get the flash on my camera to work.
Growing up in small-town Iowa has helped me appreciate the little things in life. A new store opening in Des Moines is just another Tuesday, but a new shop breaking ground in a small town can help revitalize an entire community.
Although I’m new to the area, I’m familiar with what it’s like to know all your neighbors and I look forward to immersing myself in the new role while getting to know the people of Central City, Center Point, Coggon, Alburnett and beyond.
I may not be the pink Power Ranger, but I’m still doing what I love.
Chanelle Helle is the new editor of the Linn News.