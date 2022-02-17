CENTRAL CITYFeb. 10 vs West Central (68-52)
Class 1A Region 4 first round
On Thursday evening, the Wildcats met their first tournament opponent, West Central High School.
Central City started off a little slow, adjusting to the other team and getting into their own groove. Midway through the first senior Sara Reid knocked down a three which seemed to spark the Wildcats offensive game. Brylea Brooks nailed a three with a little over two minutes left to narrow the Devils lead. After the first quarter, West Central was up 15-10.
Once the Wildcats got comfortable and calmed down in the second, they started to run their offense and hit their shots. Senior Natalie helped keep the game close with outstanding play on both ends of the court. Reid hit another three to narrow the Devils lead to 24-20 resulting in a Devils timeout. Bailee Weber knocked down Central City’s last seven points giving the Wildcats a 31-29 lead going into intermission.
The second half was much better than the first for the Wildcats as they outscored the Devils 37-23. If it were not for West Central’s ability to knock down treys the game would not have been near as close as the score showed. Central City played solid on both ends of the court. Reid and Weber both hit a three to close out the third giving Central City a comfortable 50-37 lead. A trey from Noonan with six minutes left in the fourth halted a West Central run in the fourth, and Coletta Wade with a nice layup helped seal the win.
“We played very well on the defensive side of the floor causing some turnovers and fast breaks for us. It was a hard-fought battle with West Central High School. Said head coach Al Fear, “We are happy to move onto the next round against East Buchanan. The East Buchanan game will be a fight as well. They have proven themselves to be a force in the conference.”
Statistical leaders for Central City were Bailee Weber with 20 points. Sara Reid had 19 points and a team high eight assists. Natalie Noonan led with 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals and 19 points. Brylea Brooks scored seven points with six rebounds, and four assists.
CENTER POINT-URBANAFeb. 8 vs Beckman Catholic (56-35)
CPU hosted the Blazers from Beckman Catholic in conference play on Tuesday night in front of their home crowd. With the 56-35 win the Stormin’ Pointers improved their season record to 18-3.
From the start, CPU was in total control taking a 17-5 lead after the first quarter. They continued to dominate the second, and at the half held a 33-8 lead.
In the second half Beckman was able to keep pace with the Pointers outscoring them in both quarters, but the dominant first half sealed the win for the Pointers.
Statistical leaders were Ryley Goebel with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Tayler Reaves had 11 points, four rebounds and one steal. Kora Katcher led with five steals. Laine Hadsall had six points with three assists. Ryanne Hansen had five points and five steals. Nicole Rick contributed with six points, three rebounds, two steals and one steal. Mya Hillers had three points.
Feb. 10 vs Anamosa (65-13)
Class 3A Region 3 quarterfinal
The 19-3 CPU Stormin Pointers hosted the 0-22 Raiders from Anamosa in the Class 3A Region 3 quarterfinal on their home court Saturday night.
From the opening whistle the Stormin’ Pointers came out on fire, even with three starters not playing. CPU held Anamosa to just 13 points in their 65-13 domination to move onto the semifinals on Wednesday, February 16th against the Hawks of West Delaware. Earlier in the season CPU defeated the Hawks 56-32.
CPU came out hot scoring eight points in the first minute of the game. Defensively, CPU never let Anamosa get any type of momentum going with their stifling full court press defense and multiple steals and turnovers. After one CPU led 25-3.
The second quarter the defense did not allow Anamosa to score until the 1:20 mark left in the half while scoring 18 points for a 43-5 lead at the half.
Leading the charge on both ends was senior kora Katcher. Katcher scored a team high 15 points with three treys, all in the first half of play. She was also a force on the defensive boards.
Coach Klett, with the commanding lead was able to put in subs for the entire second half and still dominated only allowing Anamosa eight points to their 23 for the win.
Scoring leaders were Kora Katcher with 15 points. Laine Hadsall contributed with seven. Mya Hillers and Sophia Simon each had nine. Josie Klett and Alivia Sweeney with six, Tayler Reaves and Avery Sweeney had five and Nicole Rick had three.
NORTH LINNFeb. 10 at Cascade (58-35)
The 18-2 Lynx traveled to Cascade Friday night to take on the Cougars of Cascade and came home with a 58-35 win improving their record to 19-2 to end their regular season play.
18 first quarter points set the tone for the rest of the game. In the second both teams found it difficult to get a shot to fall with both teams under 10 points. At the half, North Linn led 25-15.
The second half was close for both quarters with neither team able to get on any type of run. After three, North Linn led 40-25. 18 fourth quarter points to Cascade’s 10 sealed the win for the Lynx.
Statistical leaders for North Linn were Molly Boge with 16 points and five steals. Kamryn Kurt had 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal. Macy Boge had nine points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Chloe VanEtten led the team with six rebounds. Skylar Benesh had five points, four rebounds and two assists. Ellie Flanagan had four points with four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. Ellie Ries rounded out the scoring with three points and two assists.