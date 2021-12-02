The 2021-2022 girls’ basketball season kicked off this week with all four of our area schools beginning their season campaigns.
NORTH LINN LYNXThe Lynx started the 21-22 season at 1-1 with a win against Alburnett and a nail-biting loss against Denver.
Nov. 23 vs Alburnett
The Lynx made easy work of the Pirates to open up their 2021-22 season with a convincing 71-24 win. Sophomore Kamryn Kurt led all Lynx in scoring with 21 points and seven assists.
The Lynx got off to a bit of a slow start offensively in the first quarter taking a 14-6 lead after one, but got things going in the second quarter when they turned up their defensive pressure and created offensive opportunities going into halftime with a 44-10 lead.
Head Coach Brian Wheatley said, “We kept good ball movement going in the second half as nine different players scored in the game. Our kids did a nice job of controlling tempo throughout the night.”
The second half was a carbon copy of the first with the Lynx scoring in double digits each quarter while holding Alburnett to single digit points for the win.
Individual stats: points – Kamryn Kurt 21, Ellie Flanagan 10, Macy Boge nine, Skylar Benesh eight, Chloe VanEtten, Elise Ware seven, Ella Ries five, Allie Haughenbury three, Teagan Liebe one; assists – Kamryn Kurt seven, Ellie Flanagan four, Macy Boge three, Chloe VanEtten two, Skylar Benesh, Ella Ries, Caitlin Benesh one; rebounds – Chloe VanEtten four, Ellie Flanagan three, Skylar Benesh, Elise Ware two, Macy Boge, Ella Ries, Teagan Liebe one; steals – Macy Boge five, Kamryn Kurt four, Chloe VanEtten, Ellie Flanagan three, Molly Boge, Elise Ware, Ella Ries, Caitlyn Benesh two, Skylar Benesh, Kenzie Bridgewater one.
Nov. 27 vs. Denver
The Lynx got off to another slow start in their second game of the week against Denver at the Kirkwood Rivalry Saturday Classic falling to the Cyclones in a close battle 64-65.
After getting off to another slow start, falling behind 15-5 early they fought back to trail 21-19 after the first quarter, however, a lot of early fouls forced the Lynx to change up what they wanted to do defensively. The rest of the game was a tight battle and the Lynx ended up coming up just short in the last minute of the game. Kamryn Kurt led the Lynx once again scoring 21 points as she had in their game earlier in the week against Alburnett. Elise Ware led the team in rebounds with seven, four of them on defense.
“Denver was a quality opponent and exposed some of our weaknesses. There were plenty of positives from this game also, but it also showed us that we have plenty to work on as well.” said Wheatley, “You can always take a lot of lessons from every game, especially a close loss like this, where if we do one or two little things better, we probably win the ball game.”
“The key moving forward is to take what we learned in this game and use these lessons to help us improve the remainder of. the season.” said Wheatley
Individual stats: points – Kamryn Kurt 21, Chloe VanEtten 13, Ellie Flanagan nine, Macy Boge seven, Molly Boge six, Skylar Benesh five, Elise Ware three; assists – Kamryn Kurt four, Macy Boge two, Skylar Benesh, Elise Ware, Ella Rie one; rebounds – Elise Ware seven, Chloe VanEtten six, Macy Boge, Kamryn Kurt, Ellie Flangan four, Molly Boge, Skylar Benesh, Ella Ries two; steals – Molly Boge three, Elise Ware two, Skylar Benesh one.
CPU STORMIN’ POINTERSNov. 23 vs. Solon
The Stormin Pointers started off their season in style with a nice home win over the Spartans from Solon 51-37. The Spartans were an early season favorite to win the WaMaC West conference title, so pulling off this win was big for CPU.
2021 First team All-conference, region, district and state honoree Ryley Goebel continued her spectacular play from last season leading all players with 27 points. She also hauled in 15 rebounds, had four steals and four blocks in CPU’s win. Junior Nicole Rick contributed with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Individual stats: points – Ryley Goebel 27, Nicole Rick 12, Tayler Reeves eight, Alivia Sweeney, Kora Katcher two; assists – Laine Hadsall, Kora Katcher, Ryley Goebel two, Tayler Reeves, Alivia Sweeney, Ryanne Hansen, Addy Tupa one; rebounds – Ryley Goebel 15, Nicole Rick nine, Alivia Sweeney, Ryanne Hansen, Addy Tupa four, Laine Hadsall, Kora Katcher three, Tayler Reeves two; steals – Ryley Goebel four, Tayler Reeves, Alivia Sweeney, Laine Hadsall, Kora Katcher, Nicole Rick one.
Nov. 27 vs. Benton
Both teams started off the first quarter evenly with Tayler Reeves traded threes with Jenna Twedt of Benton giving the Bobcats a light lead 10-9, but a 10-0 run at the end gave CPU a nice lead heading into the second. Stormin Pointers took a comfortable 34-20 lead into the half due to some nice offensive play from senior Ryley Goebel and a strong defensive effort.
Reeves hit another of her four threes in the game late in the third to extend CPUs lead to 50-23 after three quarters in route to a 59-36 win and a 2-0 start on the season for the Stormin Pointers.
Benton game stats were not available in time for production.
CENTRAL CITY WILDCATSNov. 23 at Springville
Starting off the season against one of the toughest teams in the state and conference rival is never easy. The Wildcats fell to the Orioles 17-71.
“We did not play to our standards. We came out strong in the first quarter then lost our focus.” Head Coach Al Fear said, “Springville is a great basketball team with a large number of talented players. We could not keep up with them on Tuesday.”
Offensively, the Wildcats were led by Sara Reid, Hannah Kramer and Lucy Smith with four points apiece. Reid also led the team with seven rebounds and two blocks.
“We had worked out a good plan of attack prior to the game but did not execute it when we needed to. None of our shots were going in.” Fear said, “Now, we regroup and try to transition the effort and shooting that is happening in practice onto the court during game time. We have a really great group of girls on our team. This is only the beginning. We will bounce back and get things on track.”
Individual stats: points – Sara Reid, Hannah Kramer, Lucy Smith four, Bailee Weber three, Natalie Noonan, Brylea Brooks one; assists – Sara Reid three, Bailee Weber, Hannah Kramer two, Natalie Noonan, Coletta Wade one; rebounds – Sara Reid seven, Lucy Smith six, Natalie Noonan, Hannah Kramer, Bailee Weber four, Coletta Wade three, Brylee Brooks two; steals – Sara Reid, Natalie Noonan two, Brylea Brooks one.
ALBURNETT PIRATESNov. 23 at North Linn
The Pirates started the season with a tough loss at North Linn 24-71.
Game recap and individual stats were not available in time for production.