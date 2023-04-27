Grant McKee
Grant Wallace McKee, 102, of Walker, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his home.
A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Troy Mills Cemetery in Troy Mills. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family.
Grant was born near Troy Mills, Oct. 5, 1920, the son of Donald and Lois (Cherry) McKee. He graduated from Walker High School in 1939. Grant was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Eleanor Marie Polk, June 27, 1942, however, she passed away Jan. 13, 1981. They had a son, Donald and a daughter, Patricia. Grant was a First-Class Carpenter Mate in the United States Navy Seabees from 1942-45. He served on Adak (Aleutian Island), Oahu (Hawaiian Islands), Samor (Philippine Island) and Shanghai (China). Grant always said President Harry Truman saved his life by ordering the bomb strike in Japan, two weeks before his unit was set to invade Japan. After the war, Grant joined forces with his father, building houses around Walker. Grant was a Union Carpenter for Local 308, working as Superintendent, for over 30 years, for Zobac Construction in Cedar Rapids until retirement. He served on the Walker City Council for several years, was a long-standing member of the Walker Legion, and was a volunteer member of Walker Fire Department for 41 years, four of those years were served as Fire Chief.
Grant enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 of the US states and watching ball games in person and on tv. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes, as well as a huge supporter and fan of the local athletes, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of Grant’s favorite stories to tell was about being picked as an extra in the Field of Dreams movie. He also enjoyed watching western movies and reading. Grant enjoyed working in the timber around his cabin along the Wapsi, restoring and driving his old cars to drive in local parades, especially his 1917 Model T. In his later years, Grant enjoyed dining and dancing where he met his now wife, Marcella Meyer. They wed in 2011.
Grant is survived by his wife, Marcella of Walker; daughter-in-law, Sherry McKee of Walker; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jeremy (Renee) McKee, children, Jillian (Oscar) and Justin McKee of Walker, Jeff (Courtney) McKee, children, Bennett, Raynie (fiancé, Jacob) and Ryker McKee of Urbana, Jami (Scott) Geers, Leo and Letty Geers of Ryan, Michelle (Zach) McAdams of Winfield, Jenna McKee of Liscomb; as well as many other extended family members.
Grant was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor; son, Don; daughter, Patricia; sister, Cherry (Len) Benhart; brother, Robert (Isla “Jean” Kuehl) McKee; as well as several other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to local youth athletic programs and non-profit organizations in memory of Grant.
The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice Care for all the amazing care they gave to Grant over the last six months. Your exceptional care of our loved one did not go unnoticed. We would especially like to thank Matt and Cindy (Sis) for all the undivided attention, kind words, love and support you gave to our family during this difficult time. We appreciate everything you have done for him and us.
Please share a memory of Grant at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.