The Grant Wood Area Education Agency Schools, including Mount Vernon, Solon, Springville, Anamosa, Olin, Midland, Central City and Lisbon, released a joint letter Thursday, Dec. 16.
The districts were addressing rumors trending on TikTok that were declaring Friday, Dec. 17, as “American School Shooting Day.”
The letter is as follows:
"Our school districts recently learned of an anonymous, nationwide threat against schools that are being shared on social media outlets such as TikTok. The general threat toward all U.S. schools declares Friday, Dec. 17, as “American School Shooting Day.” The posts warn about the possibility of nationwide shootings or bomb threats associated with this day.
"We have partnered with local law enforcement to vigilantly investigate whether there are any local connections to these social media posts. At this time, law enforcement has not acquired any evidence that would deem these threats as credible in our area. Out of an abundance of caution, our schools will be in close contact with law enforcement throughout the day on Friday.
"Please take this opportunity to talk with your students about the appropriate use of social media, and the seriousness and resulting consequences of making any kind of threat. Encourage your students to speak with you or an adult at school if they see or hear something so immediate action can be taken. In addition, if anyone in our community sees something suspicious, please report it to the school immediately or call local law enforcement.
"We appreciate your support and partnership.”
The letter was signed by all 30 schools in Grant Wood AEA.
Lisbon and Springville superintendent Pat Hocking said he was in communication with the Mount Vernon and Lisbon Police Department about the matter, and there was no credible threat in the area.
“I have spoken to MVL Police Chief Doug Shannon, and they are aware of the threat, will increase presence, and will be ready to act if something would happen,” Hocking said. “Out of an abundance of caution, our school will be in close contact with law enforcement throughout the day on Friday.
“We recognize that this message may generate conversations and concerns among students, parents, and staff. As much as possible, our intention is to continue with a normal school day on Friday. Thank you for your support and efforts regarding this situation, and if you have any questions, feel free to let the principals or me know.”
"Our agency is aware of the 'National Threat of Violence' that's being circulated on Social Media. At this time we are not aware of any credible threats, but we are coordinating with the Anamosa Community School District and will continue to monitor the situation,"Anamosa Chief of Police Jeremiah Hoyt said.