Resting place of Center Point Cemetery Walk Amanda Bartleson’s only son, who died at age six in 1872. The old part of the cemetery has a heart-breaking number of babies and children from the days before there were vaccinations. The Cemetery Walk is September 19 at 4 p.m.
As farmers start harvest and gardeners finish picking and preserving, the Center Point Historical Society is preserving too — preserving the stories of local folks from the distant and recent past through the Center Point Cemetery Walk.
The annual event (which was canceled last year due to COVID-19) will be Sunday, September 19, at 4 p.m. at the Center Point Cemetery. There is a rain date of Sunday, October 3, at 4 p.m. Admission is $5.
This year’s subjects, represented by costumed portrayers, include beloved CP baseball coach and science teacher Bob “Coach” Bowers (1921-1987), played by Historical Society president Philip Andersen, and beloved high school secretary Elouise “Corky” Kramer (1923-2000), played by her daughter Gail Jones, who took on the secretary job when her mom retired.
Other subjects are early pioneer Amanda Carr Bartleson (1837-1902), played by Emma McClure; Interurban railroad worker Charlie Edaburn (1883-1968), played by John Stuelke; and farmers Austin and Susie Roseberry, whose marriage lasted almost 81 years. Susie is portrayed by granddaughter Carolyn Roseberry.
Center Point began the Cemetery Walk in 2011, borrowing the idea from the Buchanan County Historical Society. The first subject was John Osborn (1763-1854), one of only two Revolutionary War veterans known to be buried in Iowa. The other is in Springville.