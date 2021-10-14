Driving through any cemetery can be eerie, but Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City is sure to send a shiver down your spine. Just a short drive in from the highway stands an 8-foot-tall angel on a three-foot pedestal.
Unlike many angel statues, this one is not white, nor does it stand with extended wings. This angel is black with wings curved over the grave it marks — and it’s said to be haunted.
The Black Angel statue was erected in 1912 over the grave of the Feldevert family: Terezie (Teresa), her husband Nicholas, and her son Eduard (Eddie). Teresa and Eddie immigrated to America from Bohemia — what is now the Czech Republic — and settled in Iowa City.
Teresa initially had a monument of a tree stump created to mark Eddie’s grave when he died of meningitis at age 17. After his death, Teresa moved to Oregon where she met her third husband, Nicholas. When Nicholas died in 1911, Teresa commissioned the angel statue to commemorate her family and had Eddie’s grave and monument moved to sit beside the angel.
When Teresa died, she had all of her money sent back to her family in Bohemia but didn’t leave enough in the States to have her death inscribed on the stone. Cemetery documents show her death to have been in 1924.
The coloring of the statue is highly contested. While some claim it turned black because Teresa allegedly cheated on her husband (with no evidence to support this claim), this has been explained as an effect on the material of which the statue is made. Over time, bronze is known to change color when exposed to the elements.
Along with the stories about its color, there are many superstitions surrounding the monument. It’s believed anyone who kisses the statue will die and anyone who kisses beneath the statue will be plagued with loss. The stories surrounding the angel are largely undocumented and primarily based on local lore, though there has been documented paranormal activity.
“I used to work in a cemetery for 20 years and I’ve never known bronze to turn that black,” said Kandi, investigator and researcher for Riverside Iowa Paranormal. “I’m not saying it can’t turn black, but I’ve never witnessed that myself except in that statue.”
Riverside Iowa Paranormal has visited the statue in the past, and the mediums of the group have seen and heard a woman they believe may be Teresa.
Despite the odd coloring, Kandi believes the paranormal rumors surrounding the statue are a bit of truth and a bit of legend. Though the team has had their own experiences, some people want to add unnecessary spookiness to the statue.
“It might be no different than other graves,” Kandi concluded.
If you want to see the angel for yourself, Oakland Cemetery can be found off Highway 1 in Iowa City, just five minutes from the Haunted Bookshop near downtown.
Please be mindful of anyone visiting loved ones in the cemetery and respectful of those who are buried there.