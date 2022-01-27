It’s one of the few remaining places we can visit without being expected to spend money: the library. Today’s most common perception of libraries doesn’t give credit where credit is due. Libraries have been portrayed as silent buildings with nothing but rows of dusty books. The Andersen Center Point Public Library has flipped this stereotype on its head.
Library Director Janine Walters has worked with the library since 1994 when its first building was just a seed planted in the community: a little brick building with shelves of books and no restroom. Now, Janine works in the blossoming building on the corner of State St. and Main St., complete with a children’s area, study rooms, downstairs rental space, and of course, bathrooms!
The most recent expansion provided the opportunity to host more books, resources, and events than ever before. Plans were made after visiting nearby libraries and pinpointing certain designs and layouts to maximize their space. Now they have a children’s area, windows covered in potted plants, and the Den full of cushions to get cozy.
COVID regulations closed the library doors, but when everyone was stuck in quarantine, the library staff set up their book pickup service so guests could still read and watch from the library’s collection.
They provide so much more than books, movies, and television shows, though. A row of computers lines one wall and laptops are available if you’d rather lounge in the Den or on the sofas. You can use their printing services, reserve their downstairs meeting room, and access eBooks for easy on-the-go reading.
Janine and children’s librarian Diane Coberly explained how they aspire to break the current perception of libraries. Right past the front doors is an alcove full of books for sale, priced at as little as 25 cents. They have no fees for late returns and no volume limits on guests.
“We’re not a shush-y library,” Janine said. “We have some high school boys that come in and game together. They sit next to each other and have their headphones on and yell,” she laughed.
On top of all the resources available, they ensure the library is a comfortable and accessible space for anyone who needs somewhere to get away.
“The library is always a safe place for you to come,” Diane said.
Though many things stand out about the Center Point Library, four things are particularly hard to ignore: the crested gecko, Little Dragon; Texel guinea pig, Squeak; betta fish, Page Five; and library superstar, rabbit Ruby Poofy.
“Libraries are a great place for entertainment,” Diane concluded.
Dr. Kenneth and Marilyn Andersen played a big role in the growth of the library. They kicked things off in the original location and funded nearly half the cost of the expansion and renovation. Though Kenneth passed away in 2015 and Marilyn joined him in 2020, their footprints in the community live on through the library.