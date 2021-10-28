CENTER POINT URBANA Kora Katcher has the heart and determination of a true champion. Katcher has proved this her whole career, and once again it was on display at this year’s Class 3A State Qualifying meet on Oct. 20 which was hosted by Decorah High School at the Oneota Golf & Country Club.
Leading the field, Katcher collapsed 20 meters from the finish, after not being able to get to her feet she crawled across the finish line to finish in eighth place qualifying for the state meet for the third year.
Engen said, “That was huge for the team. She has worked herself into one of the top runners in the state.”
It’s pretty amazing that head coach Jeff Engen and coach Paine have their girls team headed back to state for a third year in a row, especially with all the adversity they went through this season.
CPU lost an all-state runner in Kay Fett early in the season, along with Julia Paine who is a big contributor only ran half the meets and not at the state qualifier. It shows how much depth this girls’ team has this year.
“I want to start with how hard all our runners worked all year and at the SQM. Before the race we talked about making sure you leave it all out there and have no regrets after the race. All the kids did just that.” Coach Paine and myself couldn’t be prouder of our entire team.
A lot of that depth is from a stellar freshman class. The Stormin Pointers have five freshmen who ran varsity this year. They are Avery Sweeney, Julia Paine, Maddie Bockenstedt, Emily Bowe, and Sydney McCormick. They also have Leah Taylor who is a senior. Taylor worked her way into a varsity spot her sophomore year and has been running varsity ever since.
“Emma Wilkerson is an amazing runner who tends to get overlooked at times because of Kora and Kay. Qualifying for state is nothing new for Emma. She qualified last year in cross country and in track running the 3k.” said Engen, “If Emma puts in the off-season work, she is a name everyone will hear a lot of in the future.”
The CPU boys ran their hearts out at the SQM meet. It may not have been the outcome they were hoping for but it wasn’t from lack of effort. The boys placed in fifth as a team with Larson being their only state qualifier.
Keegan Fuessley was the Pointers second runner behind Larson in 28th with a time of 18:30.30. He was followed by Casey Kirtz (18:30.0), Cater Easton (18:59.50), Robbie Dillon (19:08.10), Jonah Salow (19:50.10) and Brody Behrens (20:56.80).
“We had a little back luck at the end of the year with illness and injuries. Those contributed to the placement for sure today. Coach Paine and I proud of the way the boys worked and competed all year.” said Engen.
“I don’t need to say anything about Eli” said Engen, “His performances year in and year out speaks for itself. He is one of the best runners in the state and is one of the best to walk the halls at CPU. We have had a lot of great runners here and Eli is among the best ever.”
ALBURNETT On Oct. 21 Alburnett ran at the IHSAA-IGHSAU 1A State Qualifier meet at the Guttenburg Golf Course, hosted by Clayton Ridge. This was going to be a good site to run at with some really great runners and teams competing.
Before the race, head coach Luke Ossman gathered the team together for a little pep talk, “We told them to compete to the end and leave everything they had on the course.”
The Pirate girls were led by junior Lyndsey Hospodarsky who had a season best time of 25:53.8, Isabelle Graubard (26:35.5) and Jaqui Engledow (3:33.3).
“They all ran great on the afternoon, and we were proud how they finished the season.” said Ossman
The Pirate boys on the night would end up needing to run a 17:44 or better to make the top 10. Blaine McGraw led the way in 33rd (19:25.6). Senior, Lucas Ahrendsen, was in the top 15 when he fell in the last 200 meters, but pulled himself up and finished the race in 34th (19:32.4). Andrew Ossman (19:50.1), Max Crist (20:41.3) and Rylen Rozek (21:05.2) were the five scoring runners to place Alburnett seventh. Dylan Barenz and Austin Schechinger rounded out the boys’ team.
“We knew the competition was strong but that was a fun race. They all left everything on the course just as we asked and worked together.” said Ossman
Looking back Ossman was very pleased with the season and effort the teams showed all year. “It was a great season and a very successful season for Alburnett. We will lose 6 seniors but we have a great group coming back.”
The Pirates have plenty to look forward to as the eighth-grade class will be a great addition next year to add to the mix. The JH boys ran to a third-place finish in 1A at the Washburn Classic (MS State Meet). Logan Ossman placed sixth in 1A and Hayden Gustafson was 21st. The Pirates had five boys finish in the top 50. Carly McGraw earned a medal and Esme Crist just missed a medal for the girls. The future is bright for Alburnett Cross Country.
CENTRAL CITY/SPRINGVILLE The goal this season for the CC/SPR team was to run fast enough to qualify for state. The entire team has been working extremely hard all season, and today we saw that hard work paid off with two of their runners qualifying for the State meet in Ft. Dodge.
The boys and girls team ran at different qualifiers this year, with the boys at Cascade, and the girls’ running at Anamosa.
Juniors Evan Robertson and Ashley Flansburg both qualified for state by placing 9th and 15th respectively in their district meets on Oct. 21.
Head Coach Tim Stamp commented, “For both it’s been an interesting journey as Ashley came to us with no expectations on what was possible and Evan, a good runner with potential, but had never approached running at the state level in XC.”
“After seeing Ashley run for a week, I could see she had the stuff to be very good, but just needed racing reps and the confidence it brings.” said Stamp, “With Evan the physical part has been there, but I felt he lacked confidence in his ability, and focus. Both have grown exponentially over the course of the season to make these goals reality. Super proud of both for their ability to stay the course and believe in their first-year coach.”
Isabel Guerrero placed in the top 50 in 21:06, Kennedy Moore (25:06), Katelynn Staal (26.21) and Abi Stejskal rounded out the girls at 26:57.
Robertson ran his best race of the season to get his state bid at Cascade with a time of 18:43.2. Coach Tim Stamp knew from workouts which indicated his fitness levels were much higher than the times he was running commented, “It seemed he was ready for a breakthrough. His time was solid for the course, but today we were focused on place only. Next week at state we will attack the time factor, as the course is mostly flat.”
The rookie, junior Ashley Flansburg, has gone from a star volleyball player to state qualifier in one season with her 15th place finish at 21:06 at Anamosa. All these eastern Iowa district meets are totally loaded, so you know the field will be solid. Flansburg with her 15th place finish had just enough, punching her ticket to state.
“Once again, we were focused on place not time, so mission accomplished, tickets punched. I think for Ashley and Evan, they can relax and go to the state meet and just focus on running fast.” said Stamp, “Both teams have grown so much this year and their improvement has been dramatic. Their energy, camaraderie and chemistry have been a pleasure to work with each day.
Looking ahead on the boy’s side, the team’s number two through five runners are all 14 years old, and coach Stamp feels they are energized for improvement. “These kids see where they are at now and are starting to see the bigger picture and reality of what times make a person competitive in the sport.”
Getting the two juniors to State, and seeing what Addison Merritt has done all season, has opened kids’ eyes to what’s possible with good training, a plan, and hard work, but that’s a story that will play out 12 months from now. For this year the goal was to get a little better each day, mission accomplished.
NORTH LINN Going into their state qualifier hosted by Regina on Oct. 21 at the Kickers soccer complex, head coaches Bob Mudd and Dana Schmidt knew that with all the hard work the kids have put in this season, that both teams had a chance to qualify for state.
The 8th ranked girls’ team accomplished their mission for the 35th time with a second-place finish behind host Regina. The teams tied for first in points, but Regina took home the title with a better overall placing. The boys all gave it everything they had coming home with a third place team finish.
The 19th ranked boys’ team had an outstanding season this year led by Caleb Bildstein, Ty Pflughaupt, and Nathan Bean. They ran a phenomenal SQ race at Regina.
Freshman Caleb Bildstein was the Lynx top boy’s finisher finishing in 11th place (18:33.86), one place shy of a top ten finish and trip to state. Sophomore Ty Pflughaupt placed 15th (19:05.11) and senior Nathan Bean followed right behind in 16th at 19:14.75. Dylan Dudley and Carter Folkers both took home top 50 finishes in 29th and 49th respectively, Isaac Pfab finished with a time of 22:04.62.
From the opening 100 yards, Lynx sophomore sensation Meghan Wheatley let it be known that the other runners were going to have to run faster than they ever have to beat her. Wheatley did not allow this to happen as she dominated the field crossing the line at 19:51.51. Wheatley punched her ticket leading the field with a commanding presence as she blew the competition by over a minute.
Joining Wheatley as individual qualifiers are two freshmen, Bryn Collum with a sixth-place finish (21:48.05) and Mackenzie Bridgewater who finished ninth (22:34.63). Senior Kyla Bildstein finished 14th, Carly Myers was 16th and Cady Sutcliffe finished in 27th rounding out the Lynx team who all ran confidently to help the team to their second-place finish.
One of the qualities about coach Mudd that any of his runners can attest to is that he is very vocal during practices and at races. He is also known to say some funny things to his kids.
“Mr. Mudd always tells me that he could never ever be related to me, or be my dad, and he doesn’t know how my family keeps up with me. I always joke with him and say back, I don’t know how your wife deals with you either.” said Collum
“This last week we have been getting our muscles rolled out a lot, I think the funniest thing Mr. Mudd has done was trying to imitate Kyla as she was screaming while getting rolled out because he said it sounded like she was giving birth.” said Bridgewater.
“I am not sure I can recall a favorite quote of Bob Mudd, there’s just too many. However, I can assure you that you will always get the truth from Mudd, for he has no filter whatsoever.” said Meghan Wheatley
When we asked Collum how it feels to be a state qualifier as a freshman, she commented, “It’s a relief to look back and be proud of the hard work that I put in for this. And I’m grateful I am healthy and I’m able to run.” Overall, Collum knows there is room for improvement, but also knows that because she puts everything into it, she can be proud of her finishes and move forward.
Bridgewater commented, “It feels great, I guess Mr. Mudd made us do those 800’s when we didn’t want to paid off. I was happy with my result after not running a good conference race.”
Wheatley commented, “The feeling of qualifying for state is rewarding and exciting. All of the work put in this season feels as if it finally paid off. This being a first-time experience is super fun and I am looking forward to the week ahead.”
“Bob and I are very proud of how the boys’ and girls’ teams have run all year and are looking forward to a great State XC meet on Saturday.” said coach Schmidt