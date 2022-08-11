Helen Margarite Gienapp, 94, of Urbana, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. A visitation was held from Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point. A funeral mass took place Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at St. Mary catholic church in Urbana. Burial followed at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Urbana.
Helen was born Sept. 12, 1927, in Wadena, the daughter of Herbert and Margaret (Fennel) Everett. She became a CNA through Kirkwood community college. Helen was united in marriage to Donald Frederick Gienapp April 15, 1942, in Lancaster, Mo. She worked as a CNA at Crestview Acres in Marion, and the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. After retirement, Helen and Donald managed multiple mobile home parks. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic church in Miesville, Minn., and St. Mary Catholic church in Urbana; church was very important to her. Helen’s greatest joy in life were her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Judy (Ira L.) Jackson of Fountain Green, Ut., Jackie Strand of Queen Creek, Ariz., Jane (Joe) Buelna of Chandler, Ariz., Marty (Diane) Gienapp of Marion and Julie Brown of Cedar Rapids; 20 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Barbara Babcock of Urbana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gienapp; parents, Herbert and Marguerite Everett; son, Frederick “Rick” Gienapp; five brothers; five sisters; three great-grandchildren and sons-in-law, Jon Strand and Leon Brown.