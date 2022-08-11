Helen Margarite Gienapp

Helen Margarite Gienapp, 94, of Urbana, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. A visitation was held from Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point. A funeral mass took place Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at St. Mary catholic church in Urbana. Burial followed at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Urbana.

