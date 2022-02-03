Center Point-Urbana junior, Moorea Brown, became a three-time place winner. North Linn’s Kylee Shoop becomes the first female wrestler in school history to go to the state tournament. The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, along with the Girls’ Union have sanctioned girls wrestling in the state of Iowa for the 2022-23 season.
CPU’s Moorea Brown takes home the bronze at StateFor the third time, Moorea Brown, a junior at CP-U placed at the Girls’ IWCOA State Tournament, improving her finish each year.
As a freshman Moorea placed seventh, last season she placed fourth, and this year she took home the bronze at 135 pounds. Moorea is not CP-U’s first female wrestler to qualify for state, last season Zoe Witte also joined with Brown, but did not place. Brown could become CPU’s second four-time state place-winner in school history next season.
“Moorea has a unique ‘will and drive’ about herself. She’s always trying to get to the next level.” Erin Brown, Moorea’s mother said. “Summer jobs, paying for her own strength and conditioning coach, attending multiple different practices. She’s always pushing forward.”
Moorea said, “I’ll never forget the look of excitement on my teammate’s faces because even though they couldn’t make it to the tournament to cheer me on they watched online and sent many encouraging messages and well wishes.”
Brown went 6-1 with her only loss to eventual state champion Alexi Ross, of Fort Dodge, in her semi-finals match. Moorea wrestled Sondall from Boone for the second time taking the win with ease this time around 7-0 for third-place bronze medal.
“I knew that this season was going to be harder with people having more experience, but I was right there with them. I think my performance showed I was stronger than even I thought possible.” said Brown. “This year was a lot more competitive and serious.”
“Overall, Moorea is one of the hardest workers in our room. She takes care of business. She works hard with additional wrestling and weightlifting, and that is what separates her from the rest. Head Coach Matt Grennan said. “She puts in the work; she’s focused and she’s tough.”
When we asked Erin what her favorite memory of Moorea wrestling has been so far, she had a hard time naming just one. “I have one memory that sticks with me. I’m afraid of her competing against the boys for fear of injury as they have different body builds then girls do.”
Now her dad would tell you his favorite memory is the season seeing a new excitement in her that we had never seen before with other sports.
Another one that’s right up there is seeing the support from the team of boys and coaches. From the group of boys that drove down to Coralville in Jan 2021, to seeing the video of the boys watching her matches and cheering her on virtually this state tournament (Jan 2022).
North Linn’s freshman Kylee Shoop became the first girl in school history to qualify for the state tournamentKylee Shoop, a freshman at North Linn wrestled at 115 pounds at this year’s girls’ state tournament, while wrestling for North Linn this season she wrestled at 113 (boys). Kylee went 2-2 with a bye this year at state. Her two wins both came via a fall. She fought her way back through consolations before being eliminated for the day.
Kylee started wrestling two years ago, with her eighth-grade year cut short due to the Covid pandemic. This is her first full year wrestling and competing at state that is much sweeter for her.
“I chose wrestling because I wanted to be able to push myself out of my comfort zone and overcome my boundaries,” said Shoop. “It’s made me stronger than ever and it was 100% worth going out for. I’m very excited for more improvement and to encourage more girls to go out for wrestling.”
In Kylee’s state debut, she faced off against Tori Sylvester from Central Community, Elkader but was unable to get the win, losing by a fall. Kylee did not let her opening round match loss get to her. She bounced back with a fall before being eliminated.
Head Coach Brendan Schott said. “The best part about Kylee’s experience at state was that she wasn’t completely satisfied. I am confident that the trip will only motivate her to work harder and prepare for next year.”
“She was ready for every match. There was no discouragement, win or lose. She wanted to be there. She wanted to compete. With the growth of women’s wrestling, I think she will only be more motivated to wrestle and inspire others to do the same.”
Kylee Shoop reflected, “I knew the state meet would have really good competition with many girls from around the state coming to compete. I definitely expected to have some tough matches and give it my all no matter what.”
“I was surprised at how I could see myself doing things that we worked on in practice without even realizing it.” said Shoop.”
When we asked Erin Shoop, Kylee’s mother, what makes her proudest of Kylee’s accomplishments, she reflected on one conversation they had together early in the season which says it all, “Two weeks into wrestling Kylee realized this isn’t middle school wrestling. A freshman boy is a different kind of strong than a freshman girl and she knew this was going to be hard on her mentally & physically.
She knew that showing up every single day and doing as her coaches told her would get her where she wanted to go with wrestling. I was worried she would be upset or hard on herself, but she said ‘Mom, I made it to State. I am not upset at all, but I will be back next year.’ That’s when all those parenting skills paid off.”
My favorite memory is looking back through all of her wrestling pictures and videos from the last two years, it brought back a ton of great memories, but I don’t remember any of those specific matches like I will her state ones.
It was Kylee’s third match that I will never forget. She was fighting so hard, I could hear Coach Schott yelling “YOU GOT HER SHOOP, YOU GOT HER!” She did, she pinned her. I wanted to cry, pretty much did. I was so happy for her, she did it! Then watching her run to her coaches, slap both their hands while rocking the biggest smile was great. That moment right there is what you live for. The smile at the end.
IGHSAU and IWCOA sanction girls wrestling for 2022-23Girls wrestling becomes the 11th sport to be sanctioned by the IGHSAU and the first since bowling was added in 2007. Iowa becomes the 34th state association to sanction girls’ wrestling. The first IGHSAU-sanctioned season will take place during the 2022-23 school year. As of now, the future site is undetermined, but many who have attended the tournament at the Xtreme Center in Coralville feel it should stay right where it is.
“I’m sure the Girls Union will run a fine state tournament. Obviously adding classes will be a priority. Also sorting out a location will be important,” said Schott. “The tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville was so well done I would love to see it continue to be there. If it is moved to Des Moines, I’m sure that will create a great atmosphere as well.”
CPU head coach Matt Grennan added, “I think a lot of this is going to take place within each schools’ conference. Scheduling meets and tournaments specifically for, or in conjunction with, the boys is going to be key. Another major factor is going to be officials. We are already short on officials in the state as it is. If we add more events this may become a major factor.”
To date, 58 schools have committed to sponsoring girls wrestling programs in Iowa. The latest data from Trackwrestling.com shows 1,018 girls participating in high school wrestling, represented by over 185 Iowa schools.
We interviewed the Executive Director of the IWCOA Bob Murphy to get his feelings on what adding girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport in Iowa means, and what he would like to see moving forward.
“I would like to see numbers continue to grow. For the last four years we’ve seen a large increase and a lot of it has been breaking the mindset that girls can compete in wrestling. The talent level of our Iowa girls has risen to a new height and it’s just going to get better.”
“I refereed the Midwest Girls Championship in October at the Xtreme Arena. They had teams from Texas, Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa to name a few. The two high school teams in the finals were both from Iowa.” said Murphy.
Coach Schott agreed, “I would like to see coaches recruit girls for which wrestling might be an outlet for, I’d like to see the community step up and invest the way they do for other youth sports, and I’d like to see girls take the leap and go out.”
Coach Grennan thinks numbers will only continue to grow. “As far as state goes, I think there will need to be a qualifier of some sort. While we want the participation, at some point they are going to have to draw the line on the number of entries.”
“In the words of our dear friend Wyatt “Let’s keep girls wrestling on the move” and make Iowa the best wrestling state in the nation.” said Grennan
Iowa Girls High School Wrestling By The NumbersFemale wrestlers on Iowa high school teams: In 2014, 36 girls participated. In 2022 there were 1021.
IWCOA state tournament participation numbers: In 2019, 87 girls wrestled. In 2022 there were 695.
In addition to increasing high school numbers, there are currently 11 college women’s programs within the state which have women’s college wrestling.
Here are all 11 Iowa colleges that offer women’s wrestling.NCAA Division I: University of Iowa
NCAA Division III: Cornell College, Simpson College, Iowa Wesleyan University, Wartburg College
NAIA: Grand View University, Waldorf University, William Penn University
NJCAA: Indian Hills Community College, Iowa Central Community College, Iowa Western Community College