With all the talk and drama surrounding recent NFL trades, Jimmy Garoppolo’s name has been popping up a lot. Some reports say the 49ers are looking to start Trey Lance next year, others are saying the 49ers will keep Jimmy a while longer. Amidst latter claims are fan comments about how terrible Jimmy is but, in all honesty, he’s not a bad quarterback; he just gets injured a lot.
Jimmy G was traded to the San Francisco 49ers mid-season in 2017 and played five games. The 49ers won all five of those games and ended the season 6-10. The following year, Jimmy tore his left ACL and missed most of the season — having only played two and a half games — so their 4-12 record can’t be held against him. The 2020 season was similar; Jimmy played six games before his season-ending ankle injury and accounts for three of the team’s six wins that year.
Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full, uninjured year with the 49ers was 2019 when he ended the regular season 13-3 and took the 49ers all the way to the Super Bowl where they lost to Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs. His second full, uninjured year was 2021-2022 when the Niners made it to the conference championships and lost to future Super Bowl champions, the LA Rams.
Jimmy G’s issue isn’t that he’s a bad quarterback — he just gets injured a lot. The same can be said about Christian McCaffrey; if you draft McCaffrey to your fantasy team, it’s a shot in the dark whether or not he’ll be sitting in your IR half the year.
The main argument against Jimmy’s skills as a quarterback usually take root in his performance in the 2019-2020 Super Bowl. When Jimmy had the ball, it didn’t get much air time. I would argue this was based more on trying to play it safe against Kansas City’s stellar defense instead of doubting his passing skills. Jimmy’s stats line up with most quarterbacks; he averages 9.5 interceptions per year, which is the same as Joe Burrow, fewer than Tom Brady (9.67), and barely more than Patrick Mahomes (9.25).
When it comes to Jimmy Garoppolo as a quarterback, he’s obviously no Tom Brady (but who is, other than Tom himself?), but he’s a valuable asset to a successful team like San Francisco. With guys like Deebo Samuel and George Kittle around him, Jimmy still has a bright future in the league.