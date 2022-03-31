Iowa may be known for our love of big-name beers — especially Busch Light — but BIT Brewery is bringing craft beer to the table. They were recently named on KHAK’s Top 10 Best Breweries list, holding their own alongside larger breweries from big cities.
Co-owner Scott explained how brewers in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City have been a big help with getting everything rolling, and said the brewing community is akin to a brother- and sisterhood.
“The other owners and brewers, they’re just awesome,” Scott said. “People are willing to help because they’re just cool.”
Scott spends his days monitoring the beer brewing in the basement, experimenting with new flavors, and taking progress notes for reference. The BIT crew has been brewing their own beer for years — even before the brewery was a twinkle in their eyes.
When the thought of a brewery turned into action, they initially planned to open in 2020 — then COVID hit. It delayed their opening, but not by much. After overcoming a couple additional hurdles, they were able to open to the public on July 10, 2020, to the community they call home.
Before opening, they did a major remodel of the interior, adding wood from a family friend’s barn and aluminum from a 1940s semi-trailer to the bar. The gas-fired and wood-burning oven toasts their pizzas to go with a selection of appetizers perfect for accompanying their ever-changing beer selection.
“With the smaller system, it’s easier to not do house beers,” Scott explained. “I want to keep making new beers.”
Scott keeps a list of customer-recommended beers to brew and rotates through them when a current batch on tap runs out. The flavors usually only last a week or two, so if there’s a specific flavor you’re looking to try, you’ll need to make the time to stop by!
“I’m bringing back some of the beers that were more popular,” he assured, but still plans to rotate new flavors for customers to try.
To give their new brews a taste, stop by downtown Central City Thursday through Sunday. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for event updates, like open mic night and trivia.