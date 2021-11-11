On Wednesday Nov. 3, Katie and Teresa Sackett presented an $11,750 donation to the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Network. The Sacketts hosted a Side-by-Side Ride on Oct. 16 to raise the funds, including raffle items and door prizes donated by area businesses.
Starting with a simple Facebook event, news spread through the grapevine quickly. 7G Distributing helped print fliers for an extra kick of coverage so by the time the ride took off, 209 riders were registered and more joined in as the day went on.
This idea may seem familiar. Deb Holton organized the Third Annual Eastern Iowa Honor Float this past summer to raise money for the Honor Flights. The Sacketts learned from their friend and in six short weeks, created the spin-off fundraiser. They plan on continuing this event annually as well; this way, veterans and their supporters can choose to join on land, water, or both!
“I feel that our veterans deserve everything,” Teresa said, explaining what drove them to donate to the Honor Flight Network.
The Honor Flight Network is a conglomerate of regional hubs that work together to fly military veterans to Washington D.C. to view national memorials and monuments honoring their service. The organization has taken nearly 250,000 veterans on the trip and serves over 22,000 veterans every year. They are currently flying veterans who served in World War II, Vietnam and Korea as well as terminally ill veterans from more recent eras.
For those interested in applying for an Honor Flight trip, make sure to sign up or nominate someone soon. Most veterans wait 2-3 years for flight availability. They’re typically able to send 90-95 veterans on each flight, but they also receive new applications every day so make sure to visit eihonorflight.org today.