Central City is on a roll extending their win streak to 16 in a row.
North Linn breaks Tri-Rivers conference stolen base record, and all-time team record for home runs.
ALBURNETT June 22 vs Wapsie Valley
Game one against the Warriors was cancelled in the third inning due to heavy rains with the score tied 2-2. There will be no make-up date for the game. Sydney Cook blasted a homerun for the Pirates in the bottom of the second. McKenna Parker strikes out, but was able to advance to first after the catcher threw an errant ball over their first baseman’s head. Lacey Neighbor came up next and executed a beautiful bunt advancing Parker to second, but she was thrown out in a pickle on the following play. Neighbor stole first before Madison Graubard lined one to right field that dropped, scoring Neighbor giving the Pirates a 2-0 lead. The Warriors were able to add two runs of their own before the game was cancelled.
June 24 at Springville
Game one against the Orioles was knotted at zero heading into the third when Savannah Caves hit one to the Oriole shortstop who fumbled the ball allowing Caves to beat the tag. Graylynn Martin grounded to right but the throw to third was off scoring Caves giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead heading into the third. The game stayed 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth when Springville added two runs to take a 2-1 lead. Alburnett put another run across tying the score at 2-2 but Springville prevailed taking a 3-2 win.
In game two Rhea Armon doubled to deep center in the second Parker giving Alburnett a 1-0 lead. The Orioles left the bases loaded in the top of the fifth and Alburnett capitalized and added two runs in the bottom to take a 3-0 lead. Springville came back in the sixth scoring three runs for a 3-2 lead. The Pirates added three runs in the seventh for a 6-3 win.
June 25 at Alburnett/Linn Mar tournament
The Pirates teamed up with Linn Mar to host a 16-team tournament taking place at both schools. This was to be a two-day tournament with both teams playing two games a day, but due to adverse weather on Saturday those games were cancelled.
On Friday the Pirates hosted the Spartans of Pleasant Valley 15-4 in their first game and fell to a strong Durant team 8-3 in game two.
“We had a humbling week splitting with Springville 2-3 / 6-3 losing to a very strong Pleasant Valley and Durant teams. 15-4 and 8-3 respectively. There were some frustrations with this week’s games but it should make our girls mentally tougher and help keep them focused to end the year strong and how we want to. We have to choose to respond the right way with hard work moving forward.”
CENTER POINT URBANA June 22 vs Marion
Game one saw the Indians (21-8) from Marion flex their muscles early taking a 7-1 lead before Olivia Perez blasted a double clearing the bases to cut the Indian lead to 7-4 in the sixth. The Pointers were unable to get any more runs across losing game one 7-4. Game two was tied 1-1 until the bottom of the fourth when Tayler Reeves blasted a three-run homer giving the Pointers a 4-1 lead. They held on to take a 4-3 win and split with Marion.
June 24 at Vinton-Shellsburg
In game one, neither team was able to put together enough consecutive hits to put runs on the board until the top of the third when CPU was able to get a run across the plate to take a 1-0 lead. The game stayed scoreless until the bottom of the seventh when the Vikings were able to get a run across to take the game into extra innings. A key double in the top of the eighth scoring two runs gave CPU a 3-1 game one win.
In the game two-night cap it was more key hits with runners on base that sealed the 5-3 win and sweep of the Vikings. CPU held a slim 1-0 lead after scoring in the second inning before Vinton was able to take the lead 2-1 with some aggressive base running. The Stormin Pointers rallied back in the top of the seventh with four runs. Mya Hillers and Claire Neighbor connected with two singles and a walk by Kali Washburn loaded the bases. Following an out, Aliza Mollenhauer connected, tying the game at 2-2. After a pitching change, Perez grounded out, scoring in Neighbor. Shaelyn Hansen reached on an error that scored Mollenhauer and Washburn giving CPU a 5-2 lead.
“I told them coming in this was going to be a battle,” Light said. “It’s which team shows up, which team gets the timely hits. Today, we got timely hits when we needed them.”
June 25-26 at Alburnett/Linn Mar Tournament
The Pirates went 0-2 losing to Pleasant Valley 15-4 in game one and 8-3 to Durant in game two. No stats were available in time for production.
CENTRAL CITY June 22-23 vs Maquoketa Valley
The week started off with the Wildcats taking a pair from Maquoketa Valley, and they did it with some impressive appearances at the plate. Not one of the Central City Wildcats struck out all night, after the game resumed from the previous rain out date the Wildcats Freshmen Bailee Weber led the way getting her first home run of her career. All of Central City’s Wildcats stepped up to the plate in the 12-0 and 17-0 wins. Sara Reid threw outstandingly on the mound and Sarah Ashley hit a three-run homer to help in the 17-0 game two win.
June 24 at Starmont
The Wildcats got off to a slow start in the first game with a 2-0 victory. Bailee Weber led it off with a single and Lexi Hennick later scored while courtesy running for Weber. Hannah Kramer got them started with a leadoff single in the third followed by another from Weber. Kramer would later score. Then things went silent, except for Reid on the circle throwing another no-hitter with 17 strikeouts. After a bit of motivation after game one by Head Coach Jim Ashley, the Wildcats came to life to win the nightcap 11-1. Five of the first six batters all had base hits, while Reid had a double to get things underway scoring three in the first.
Ashley commented, “All in all, it was a great team effort in the field and at the plate.”
June 25 at MFL-MarMac
Central City made the long trek to MFL- MarMac to take on the Bulldogs. Inclement weather threatened so the varsity played first. Cracks of the bat were the sounds that could be heard instead of thunder in the first inning with Weber followed by Isabell Whitson connecting with singles. Natalie Noonan, Emma Fritcher, and Shelby Rollinger also had singles in the first leading to an 8-0 victory. Reid continued to dominate in the circle striking out 17 of the 25 Bulldogs she faced giving her 267 on the season.
NORTH LINN North Linn finishes week 6-2 with sweeps against Springville and Ed-Co. In the process they set two new records.
June 21 vs Springville
It was senior night for the four Lynx seniors, Claire Wade, Olivia Rauch, Kaitlyn Sommerfelt, Maddie Stepanek and each of them got on base and each scored a run in the double header sweep against the Orioles.
Head coach Chad Spore commented about his seniors, “All four bring very different things to the table, and they are all a big part of our success this season and have been throughout their careers.”
In game one Springville put one run up in the top of the first, but the Lynx responded putting up three in the bottom of the first and did not let off the gas getting six more runs in the second and one in the third for an 11-1 win. Stepanek earned the win giving up one earned run, four hits and no walks.
Game two saw the Lynx score early and often. Springville got on the board early with two runs in the first. But, like game one the Lynx responded by putting up six runs of their own. They added seven more in the next five innings for a 13-3 win. Ellie Flanagan pitched six strong innings with eight strikeouts. She also went 2-3 with three RBI.
“This was a really strong night for our team. Springville has a good team and we really played our game from start to finish, at the plate on the mound and on defense.”
June 23 at Edgewood-Colesburg
Not only did the Lynx sweep the Vikings, they also set a new Tri-Rivers conference record for stolen bases with 105 with four games still to play. Game one was not your typical start for the Lynx as they came out a bit sluggish in the 9-0 win. The Lynx were able to put runs on the board in five of the seven innings to take the game one win.
Game two was a totally different story with the girls coming out on fire scoring 15 runs in only three innings for the 15-2 win. Jill Smith smashed a home run to deep center, which by the way has the deepest fence in the Tri Rivers conference. Sophomore Addison Cira came up big with three hits and three RBI. Flanagan and a three RBI triple.
June 24 vs Benton
Sometimes it is not all about the game, and this was the case when the Lynx hosted Benton in their Cancer Awareness game. Mostly by herself, Stepanek created a fantastic atmosphere around this evening. By herself, she reached to coach Spore and the administration for approval with an idea and ran with it. Stepanek teamed up with Tiffany Moore (Benton’s assistant) to have 140 t-shirts printed for players and family — coaches wore them during the games. Moore also donated all player shirts personally. Maddie and her family worked all week on the details including ribbons for all players and coaches and decorated softballs for each player to commemorate a cancer survivor or victim that was close to them. To end the night the two teams split 7-2 and 4-9 and ended the night with a combined picture.
“The more I get to know Maddie the more impressed I am with her. She has had a lot of adversity in her career and this year is no exception. She continues to compete at a high-level game in and game out. Then she runs an event like this, raises $500 for cancer, the sky’s the limit for this kid.” said Spore
June 26 vs Wapsie Valley and Wapello at home tournament
In the game one 9-3 win over Wapsie Valley it was a strong third and fifth inning performance that took home the win. Six Lynx players contributed with RBI’s including two from Skylar Benesh and Sydney Smock.
Game two the Lynx faced an underrated team from Wapello behind some solid pitching from their senior Aliyah Lolling who pitched a complete game giving up no earned runs while striking out five Lynx batters in the 2-1 loss.