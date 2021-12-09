Iowa Association of Track Coaches All-State Selections Dec 9, 2021 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls 3A All-StateKora KatcherGirls 1A All-StateMeghan WheatleyBoys Elite All-StateEli Larson – 3-time selectionBoys 3A All-StateEli Larson – 3-time selection Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDance Arts Iowa presenting The Nutcracker this SaturdayMount Vernon Pharmacy to relocateShop with A Cop back for year fiveAmy Friedl-Stoner performing her holiday show at Paramount TheaterAnamosa boys basketball preview: Sit back and enjoy the showMidland girls basketball: Starting with a winHill of a Deal, CRC Coincraft open on Shop Small SaturdaySpringville girls basketball: Making a statementAnamosa girls basketball: Showing a lot of heartA festive start to the Christmas Season Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.