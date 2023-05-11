lnl-05112023-nws-field-day-monticello

Iowa Learning Farms is hosting a Field Day at Jason Russell’s farm in Monticello June 1. The focus of the event will be the relay intercropping system, a method involving the seeding of winter rye, followed by the planting of soybeans into the same field the following spring, and harvesting the winter rye grain in June.

 Contributed Photo

Iowa Learning Farms will host a relay intercropping field day on Thursday, June 1, from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at Jason Russell’s farm near Monticello (two miles east of Prairieburg). The free event is open to farmers and landowners and includes a complimentary meal.

The field day aims to equip attendees with the best management practices for establishing and managing a relay intercropping system designed to improve soil health and reduce nutrient losses while increasing productivity and profitability. The relay intercropping system begins following corn with the seeding of winter wheat or rye. The soybean crop is planted into the winter wheat/rye the next spring and the winter wheat/rye is harvested for grain in June. Following soybeans, oats are planted as a cover crop ahead of corn.

Recommended for you