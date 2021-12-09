IPSWA announces 2021 All-State football teams Dec 9, 2021 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Iowa Print Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association announced their 2021 All-State football teams.Class AFirst TeamAustin Hilmer, WR/TE, North LinnSecond TeamCade Haughenbury RB/FB, North LinnLandon Paul DL, North LinnCael Bridgewater DB, North LinnThird TeamTate Haughenbury QB, North LinnHayden Baker OL, AlburnettWyatt McMahon OL, North LinnClass 3AThird TeamEthan Kress OL, CPU Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDance Arts Iowa presenting The Nutcracker this SaturdayMount Vernon Pharmacy to relocateShop with A Cop back for year fiveAmy Friedl-Stoner performing her holiday show at Paramount TheaterAnamosa boys basketball preview: Sit back and enjoy the showMidland girls basketball: Starting with a winHill of a Deal, CRC Coincraft open on Shop Small SaturdaySpringville girls basketball: Making a statementAnamosa girls basketball: Showing a lot of heartA festive start to the Christmas Season Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.