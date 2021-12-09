The Iowa Print Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association announced their 2021 All-State football teams.

Class A

First Team

Austin Hilmer, WR/TE, North Linn

Second Team

Cade Haughenbury RB/FB, North Linn

Landon Paul DL, North Linn

Cael Bridgewater DB, North Linn

Third Team

Tate Haughenbury QB, North Linn

Hayden Baker OL, Alburnett

Wyatt McMahon OL, North Linn

Class 3A

Third Team

Ethan Kress OL, CPU

Recommended for you