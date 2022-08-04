James “Jim” Alan McMurrin, 90, of Manchester, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A prayer service with a celebration of Jim’s life was held Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Alburnett Christian Church. Pastor Dan Peterson officiated. Burial followed at Mt. Clark Cemetery in Central City. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Central City assisted the family.
Jim was born March 19, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, to Elvin and Clara (Stumpf) McMurrin. He graduated from Central City high school and went to serve honorably in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954, during the Korean War. On June 6, 1953, Jim was united in marriage to Joan Alyce Brauer in Central City. He worked as a Linn County Deputy Sheriff and at Iowa Manufacturing. A very handy man, Jim also did construction and carpentry on the side. He was a member of the Alburnett Christian Church, Shriners, and a 50-year Mason. Jim enjoyed fishing, fox hunting, and woodworking. He loved the outdoors, camping and traveling. Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jim is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 69 years, Joan McMurrin of Manchester; four sons, Daniel (Karla) McMurrin of Alburnett, Douglas (Linda) McMurrin of Arlington, Tex., Curtis (Dana) McMurrin and Bruce (Kim) McMurrin, all of Manchester; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brother, Jon (Lyn) McMurrin of Western, Iowa; two sisters, Sharon Corsmeier of Central City and Patricia Williamson of Rowley and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Steve and Duwayne McMurrin and three brothers, Richard, Ervin and Ronald McMurrin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim’s memory may be made to the family.
Jim’s family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of 5 Center, Palliative Care, and St. Luke’s Hospice, for the care given.