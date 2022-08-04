James “Jim” Alan McMurrin, 90, of Manchester, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A prayer service with a celebration of Jim’s life was held Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Alburnett Christian Church. Pastor Dan Peterson officiated. Burial followed at Mt. Clark Cemetery in Central City. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Central City assisted the family.

Jim was born March 19, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, to Elvin and Clara (Stumpf) McMurrin. He graduated from Central City high school and went to serve honorably in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954, during the Korean War. On June 6, 1953, Jim was united in marriage to Joan Alyce Brauer in Central City. He worked as a Linn County Deputy Sheriff and at Iowa Manufacturing. A very handy man, Jim also did construction and carpentry on the side. He was a member of the Alburnett Christian Church, Shriners, and a 50-year Mason. Jim enjoyed fishing, fox hunting, and woodworking. He loved the outdoors, camping and traveling. Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

