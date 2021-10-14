James “Jim” Allen Hansen
James “Jim” Allen Hansen, 88, of Walker, a man of strong faith, left for his Heavenly home Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home. Family greeted friends and family from 4 — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Walker United Methodist Church. A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Burial with military honors followed at Walker Cemetery. Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Center Point assisted the family.
Jim was born April 30, 1933, at home in Britt, the son of Robert and Evelyn (Rapp) Hansen. It was said that he weighed 11 pounds, as the doctor hefted him into the air. Jim was baptized and confirmed at Britt Evangelical Free Church. He was an avid roller skater and often said that he went skating eight times a week. During high school, he was employed as a farm hand and aspired to be a farmer. He graduated from Britt High School in 1952, joined the United States Army shortly thereafter, and served honorably in Germany during the Korean Conflict as an Engineer Equipment Mechanic. Jim was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal (Germany), and the Sharpshooters Badge, attaining the rank of Corporal. After working with his brother Richard as a plasterer, he attended Mason City Junior College and then transferred to the University of Iowa, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1963.
Jim was united in marriage to Karen Lemke of Dows, Feb. 2, 1963, at the Morgan United Methodist Church near Dows. He was employed by McDonnell Aircraft in St. Louis, working on the Gemini Spacecraft, then TWA in Kansas City, Missouri. Jim then spent 27 years employed by Rockwell-Collins in Cedar Rapids as an Integrated Logistics Support Manager, retiring in 1996.
Jim and Karen bought their first camper in 1969, traveling to Wyoming quite often to see his brother David. In 2001, they joined NOMADS ( On a Mission Active in Divine Service), a United Methodist related mission outreach ministry, and began traveling in their RV to many states to work in the mission field. Jim could fix anything, so this was right up his alley. He loved woodworking and made many items for the home. A special memory Jim and Karen shared was a trip to New Zealand in 2001.
Jim was a member of the Walker United Methodist Church, where he served as the treasurer and ran the sound system for many years.
Jim is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Karen Hansen, of Walker; two children, Christopher Hansen and Terri Hansen, both of Marion; two granddaughters, Cheyenne (Drake) Coonrod of Springville, and Ciera Hansen of Marion; one great-grandson, Stetson Coonrod of Springville; three brothers, Duane (Marlene) Hansen of Plymouth, Minn., David Hansen of Jackson Hole, Wyo., and Louis (Mary) Hansen of Oakley, Kan. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Finer and three brothers, Robert, Thomas, and Richard Hansen.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the pastor and members of Walker United Methodist Church, members of the Walker Coffee Club, and NOMADS for their prayers and visits, and to St. Luke’s Hospice for their services.
Memorial contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to either NOMADS, P.O. Box 9006, Hot Springs Village, Ark., 71910, or to Walker United Methodist Church, 101 Ely Street, Walker, Iowa, 52352.