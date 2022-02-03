James Michael Akers, 47, of Independence, passed away Tuesday, Jan, 25, 2022, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City, with a visitation one hour prior to the service there.
James was born June 21, 1974, in Cedar Rapids, son of Jerry D. and Nancy L. (Bebber) Akers. He was a 1995 graduate of Prairie high school in Cedar Rapids. James worked in a grocery store and for Goodwill in Cedar Rapids and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
James is survived and lovingly remembered by his parents, Jerry and Nancy Akers of Central City; one sister, Suzanne Akers of Cedar Rapids; four brothers, Jerry D. (Mickey) Akers, Jr. of Palo, Bradley (Dawn) Akers of Cedar Rapids, Scott (LuAnn) Akers of Fairmont, Minn. and Jeffrey (Kathy) Akers of Oskaloosa; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins that he dearly loved; uncles, Merle (Joan) Akers of Central City and Mark (Julie) Bebber of Cedar Rapids and aunt, Maxine Bebber of North Buena Vista.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry and Wilma (Price) Akers and Lou and Bernice (Batcheldar) Bebber; aunt, Patricia Hinegardner and uncle, Larry Bebber.
It takes a village to raise a child, and that is especially true of special needs children. James’ family would like to extend a special thank you to the schools, churches, Discovery Living in Cedar Rapids, Penn Center in Delhi, and B&D Housing in Independence, especially to Julie, Jenna, Jessica, Joni and Amy. It is difficult to remember everyone that should be thanked, but please know that the family is grateful for all the care James received over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous at 12007 190th Street in Monticello, Iowa, 52310. Please share a memory at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.