Janet Novak, 79, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Ed & Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Family greeted friends and family Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. A funeral service was held Friday, June 10, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shellsburg, officiated by Reverend Dr. Dean F. Rothchild, interim pastor. Burial followed at Mt. Clark Cemetery in Central City.
Janet was born April 26, 1943, in Le Mars, daughter of Arthur and Charlene (Reinking) Berkenpas. She was a 1962 graduate of Martelle high school and attended Kirkwood Community College and Realty School. On Sept. 10, 1976, Janet was united in marriage to Lester ‘Pete’ Novak at Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha. She began her working career at Lefebure in Cedar Rapids. Janet and Pete co-owned and operated Jan’s Koffee Haus in Central City, and later the Prairie Moon Ballroom in Prairieburg. She was also a Real Estate Agent for RL Smith Realty. Janet was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Shellsburg, the Red Hat Society and Hobby Hens in Zapata, Tex., and a past President of the Iowa Restaurant and Liquor Association. She loved cooking, crocheting and quilting. Janet and Pete enjoyed wintering in Texas for nearly 20 years. She treasured spending time with her children and grandchildren. Janet will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Janet is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Lester ‘Pete’ Novak of Cedar Rapids; son, Kyle Meyer of Center Point; daughter, Lois (John) Dougherty of Center Point; grandchildren, Alaina (Matt) Talley, Samantha VonSpreecken, Danielle (Dylan) Childs, Christina Meyer and Austin Dougherty; one great-granddaughter due in July; step-sons, David Novak of Toddville, Doug (Kelly) Novak of Winthrop, Dan (Terri) Novak of Shellsburg and Mark Novak (Heidi Clemens) of Palo; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Elaine) Berkenpas of Dixon, Ill.; sister, Karla (David) Greene of Chesterfield, Va. and niece, Tracy (Tony) Meza of Cedar Rapids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Diane Bickal and nephew, Greg McCleary.
Memorials in Janet’s memory may be made to Camp Courageous at 12007 190th Street in Monticello, Iowa, 52310.