Jerome Peterson

Jerome “Pete” M. Peterson, 72, of Central City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his home. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family committal service will be held at a later date.
Pete was born Sept. 28, 1949, in Marion, son of Francis W. and Patricia A. (Mally) Peterson. He graduated from Marion High School and went on to receive degrees from Kirkwood Community College and the University of Northern Iowa. On May 29, 1983, Pete was united in marriage to Marcia “Marci” Marie Chaisson in Denver, Colo. He was a gifted artist and his talents shined as a landscaper, woodcarver, and painter. Pete was employed for many years as a landscaper for Methwick, Coe College, and Culvers Landscaping. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing. Pete will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Pete is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years, Marci Peterson of Central City; four daughters, Laura Ann Gray and Patricia Hennessy of Central City, Jessica Simon of Minnetonka, Minn., and Amanda Harder of Omaha, Neb.; two brothers, Pep Peterson of Central City and Joe Peterson of Marion; sister, Pamela Peterson of Manitou Springs, Colo. and three granddaughters, Madison, Lucy, and Penelope.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Patricia Peterson and one brother, Skip Peterson.