JoAnn (Kimm) Price, 80, of Coggon, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center. A prayer service was held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, with visitation following from 4 — 7 p.m. Funeral Services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Ryan. Burial took place following services at Coggon Cemetery.
JoAnn was born December 14, 1940, in Iowa, the daughter of Merrill and Freida (Hasler) Kimm. She graduated from Coggon High School. On June 14, 1959, JoAnn was united in marriage to Donald J. Price, at the Peace Lutheran Church in Ryan. The couple farmed together in Northern Linn County for many years. JoAnn spent her time attending her grandchildren’s activities as well as being an active member of Peace Lutheran Church. JoAnn was a devoted mother and farm wife. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.
JoAnn is survived and lovingly remembered by four children; Dona Jo (David) Wickman of Troy Mills, Dennis (Monica) Price of Coggon, Kendra (Randy) Pejchl of Monticello, and Kathy Falconer (fiancé, Keith Burkle) of Coggon; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean (Gordon) Minehart of Cedar Rapids; two brothers-in-law, Chester (Phyllis) Price of Ryan and Norman (Linda) Price of Hopkinton; two sisters-in-law, Dona Paulsen-Miskimen of Kansas and Esther Bridge of Walker; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; daughter, Kim Ellis; brothers-in-law, Arlo Paulson and Charles Miskimen; sister-in-law, Norma Miskimen and special aunt and uncle, George and Irene Hasler.