John Jack Cashman
John (Jack) B. Cashman, 81, of Van Meter, passed away at his home with his family by his side, Friday, April 14, 2023.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Adel Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee. Burial followed in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Jack was born June 17, 1941 in Cedar Rapids, to John and Christina (Evers) Cashman. He graduated from Coggon High School with the class of 1959. He joined the United States Navy in 1960 and was proud to serve his country for 20 yrs. In October of 1973 Jack married the love of his life and best friend, Gwen Werner, in San Diego, Calif. After his service in the Navy, he went back to school and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Drake University in 1979.
Jack worked as a CPA and operated his own firm until retiring at the age of 80.
Jack was a member of the Van Meter American Legion and was proud of his military service. He was a very giving and generous man who loved to help others when they needed a hand or getting back on their feet. Jack enjoyed going to the Iowa State Fair and his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Jack also loved to work. He loved his farm, his family and most importantly his wife.
Jack is survived by his wife, Gwen; sons, DJ (Dawn) Cashman of Arizona, Tom Jackman of Van Meter and daughter Patti (Scott) Judd; sisters, Patricia Holub and Monica Carpenter of Central City; four grandchildren, with the most dearest to his heart Cayli Cashman; and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son James Jackman; and sister, Mary Ann Devlin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Van Meter American Legion and/or to the Wounded Warriors Project. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
