Junior Folkers, 72, of Central City, passed away at his home Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation was held at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. A funeral service was held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, with Pastor and nephew, Travis Williams, officiating. Interment followed at the Cedar Memorial Garden of Tranquility.
Junior was born Oct. 22, 1949, in Cedar Falls, son of the late Jakie and Ruth (Clausen) Folkers. Junior married the love of his life, Marilyn Allen. He was a veteran in the US Army during the Vietnam War, a member of Ducks Unlimited and was an avid woodworker.
Those left to cherish Junior’s memory are his wife, Marilyn of Central City; sister, Claudia of Central City; his daughters, Carrie (Jeremy) Feist of Cedar Rapids, Dawn (Tracy) Folkers of Cedar Rapids and Patti (Randy) LeGrand of Coggon; grandchildren, Brittany (Michael), Allison, Max, Joselyn, Jacob, Brooke, Blake, Osiris, Heather (Arthur), Anna (Adam) and Tyler and great-grandson, Bennett. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, an infant brother and sisters, Maggie and Shirley Mae.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project.
The family would like to thank Dr. Beer and the entire staff at Mercy Hospice.