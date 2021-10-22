Cross Country conference action took center stage this week. The WaMaC conference held their meet at the Solon Nature and Recreation Center, on a really soft course from the rains earlier in the week. Tri-Rivers held theirs on a brutal, but beautiful course at the Bellevue Golf Club.
CENTER POINT URBANAThe varsity girls placed fourth as a team with two place winners in first time conference champ Katcher, and sophomore Emma Wilkerson who placed in 16th.
Head coach Jeff Engen commented, “Kora took control of the race at the start and no one would get close to her” said CPU head coach Jeff Engen,
“She once again proved she is one of the best in the state.”
Katcher is nervous before every race, and she knows good things can happen when she is nervous. “I always tell her seeing her nervous is one of my favorite moments of race day” said Engen, “She performs so well when she is nervous and she understands that. It wasn’t the time she wanted but she understood the conditions and she owned them. She wanted that championship so bad.”
“Larson wasn’t happy with his second mile at West Delaware the week before so he was going to own that,’’ said Engen, “His dad talked to him about surging at certain points in the race.”
The varsity boys took home a seventh-place team finish with Larson being their only place finisher. Larson dominated the whole race. He was leaving no doubt to anyone that he is the best in the conference for the third year in a row.
“I thought 16:10 would win the race with the course conditions but he ran an incredible 15:52” said Engen, “He was 26 seconds ahead of his closest competitor.”
“Those two kids are perfect examples of doing everything right. They warm up properly. They cool down properly. They put in the work in the off season. They don’t take shortcuts. They deserve all the accolades they will get.” said Engen
The JV girls took third with two in the top 15. Laine Hadsall was 10th and Alivia Sweeney finished 16th. The JV boys were sixth with Jonah Salow in 25th being their top finisher.
“Earlier rains made the times not quite as good as we were hoping for. Overall, the kids ran their hearts out.” said Engen.
NORTH LINNThe Lynx boys’ team has been gaining momentum all season and placed third. Caleb Bildstein led the Lynx placing 13th, followed by Ty Pflughaupt in 17th. This is the first time the boys’ team has been in the team state rankings in a long time. The boys are currently ranked 19th overall.
Head coaches Bob Mudd and Dana Schmidt commented, “The varsity boys’ team has a lot to be proud of and we are looking forward to a strong showing at Regionals next week.”
The varsity girls’ team placed second by one point to conference winner Marquette.
The Lynx were led by Meghan Wheatley placing second, Carly Myers ran a strong race to place 13th, and Kyla Bildstein also earned All-Conference honors placing 15th. The girls’ team is currently ranked eighth and Meghan Wheatley is ranked sixth.
“Last night was a great Conference meet with some outstanding competition at all levels”, said Schmidt “We are really proud of how well the Middle School girls and boys ran.”
The Middle School girls placed first as a team led by Peyton McMahon in 3rd. Levi Benesh ran an outstanding race to take home a first-place finish.
“Overall, the middle school cross country runners had a great season and made tremendous growth.” said Schmidt
“Bob and I both feel that the student-athletes handled the course very well. They knew it was going to be tough and just went after it.” said Schmidt, “Our team has strong chemistry because it’s what we do. Everyone encourages each other, builds each other up, challenges each other to become better, and supports one another in practice and at meets! It’s a lot of fun to be a part of.”
ALBURNETTAlburnett ran in the Tri-Rivers Conference meet at Bellevue on Oct. 14. It was a great night to run and shows how competitive the Tri-Rivers Conference is in Cross Country.
The varsity girls’ race was a great race to watch. Isabelle Graubard led the Pirates placing 26th, followed by Lyndsey Hospodarsky in 27th. The girls ran a good race on a hilly course, commented head coach Luke Ossman.
The varsity boys knew going in that Maquoketa Valley would be the favorite, followed by Starmont and North Linn.
“We told them we can compete with North Linn but it will take a team effort.” said Ossman
Alburnett finished in fourth place with 114 points to North Linn’s 104 points. “That showed what we have been able to do for the season.” said Ossman
The Pirates were led by Lucas Ahrendsen with a ninth-place finish, Andrew Ossman was 23rd, followed by Blaine McGraw, Max Christ, Dylan Barenz, Rylen Rozek and Austin Schechinger.
In the JV race Trenton Abel placed third, Ryan Smith fifth, Noah Kruckenburg sixth, Aiden McGraw ninth and Evan Loeffelholz 10th. Loeffelholz had a career PR on the night in his final race, breaking his previous by 33 seconds.
“To see our JV Boys running 1-5 together for the first mile was great to see.” said Ossman
The JH boys finished second behind Prince of Peace. Logan Ossman was second, Hayden Gustafson third, Brady Scott eighth. Carly McGraw placed fifth and Esme Crist was 14th to bring home awards in the girl’s race.
CENTRAL CITY/SPRTri-Rivers Conference meet
Addison Merritt started the conference meet off right for CC/SPR with a sizzling win in the MS girls’ race, with an extremely fast time for the course of 12:28. Merritt was only beaten by three boys on the course.
Both varsity races were loaded with runners with lots of experience and strength, and this was a course that you needed both. The youth and inexperience showed for CC/SPR as the seniors dominated the front of the pack.
In the varsity girls’ race Ashley Flansburg earned fifth place (21:41) with all top five girls being ranked in 1 or 2A this year. Katelynn Staal was 18th at 25:50, Isabel Guerrero (19th) 25:55, Kennedy Moore (29th) 27:35 and Abi Stejskal (30th) 27:44.
“This course is one of the toughest I’ve seen in Eastern Iowa. Our kids ran competitively today, but the Mississippi mountains slowed everyone down between 30 and 60 seconds off their season’s best.” head coach Tim Stamp said, “I knew today’s race would be more about racing for place than times, so the goal was to compete and let the chips fall where they may.”
In the varsity boys race Evan Robertson led the team with a nice 18th place finish at 19:16. Jack Stamp was 20th at 19:27. Grant Chrissman (51st), Creston Cordes (58th).
“I look at what some of the seniors in today’s race ran when they were freshman, and I see Cy Huber, today’s winner, was 40th in over 20 minutes as a ninth grader. It makes me realize how things can change with time, hard work and maturity.” said Stamp
“I look forward to the challenges at the district meets, and the possibility of state still this season.” said Stamp “Then, to the future, with the youth of our kids and this program and how we can improve with a new set of goals and a resolve for improvement in the seasons to come.”
Cross Country state qualifiers begin October 21stAlburnett will run at Clayton Ridge. Central City/Springville runs at Anamosa. North Linn will run at IC Regina and CPU will run at their district regional in Decorah.
The Cross-Country state meet begins on October 29th in Fort Dodge with Class 3A & 4A. Class 1A & 2A will run on October 30th.