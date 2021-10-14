Area runners shined this week with Kora Katcher taking home the girls title and Eli Larson with a second at West Delaware. North Linn’s Meghan Wheatley takes sixth at Dike Invitational with a new school record.
CENTER POINT URBANAThe Stormin’ Pointers ran at just one meet this week on Oct. 5 at the always tough West Delaware Invitational which always hosts some of the best runners and teams in the state.
On the girl’s side, CPU had 12 runners obtain personal records. The varsity girls placed fourth in a tightly contested race. Four of their seven varsity girls ran career personal best. They were Kora Katcher who took home the individual title (18:58) which puts her with the second-best time in CPU history, Sydney McCormick 34th (20:45), Emily Bowe 29th (21:02) and Avery Sweeney 59th (22:45). Emma Wilkerson was also in the top 20 with a 16th place finish.
“That is amazing for one meet especially because the course is not flat.” said head coach Jeff Engen, “They are really hitting their stride now.”
The JV girls placed fourth and were just three points from a second-place team finish. CPU’s top finisher for the race was Julia Paine placing third. All of CPU’s top five girls in the JV race were in the top 20.
The varsity boys placed eighth out of 21 teams. They were led by Eli Larson placing second with an amazing time of 15:57.
The boys had 10 career personal records. The JV boys placed fourth out of 19 teams. They were paced by Isaac Larson placing eighth. Braden Beck also placed in the top 20.
“The kids really attacked the last 600 meters. They were gaining places in the finish. We are really proud of the way they are competing.” said Engen
NORTH LINNThe Lynx traveled to Dike for their always tough invitational on Oct. 5 with the varsity girls taking home a third-place finish behind Hudson and invite winner Denver. The ninth ranked girls team finished well ahead of eighth ranked Newman Catholic Mason City. Wheatley took home another top 10 finish in 19:13 which was also a new Lynx school record.
Eight Lynx runners posted new personal bests on the day; Bryn Collum (21:14), Kenzie Bridgewater (22:01.6) Carly Myers (22:17.5), Kyla Bildstein (22:39.2), Nathan Bean (18:05.4), Dylan Dudley (20:09.7), Carter Folkers (20:38.5) and Isaac Pfab (21:40).
Co-head coach Bob Mudd commented, “The girls ran very well beating eighth ranked Mason City Newman, Meghan had another top 10 finish. The season is going very well with several of our runners setting new PRs.”
Oct. 9 at Lynx Invitational
The Lynx hosted their invitational on Oct. 9 with the girls’ team finishing in the top 10 once again, this time in ninth place. The boys also had a good meet finishing in 12th place.
As she had had all season, Meghan Wheatley ran another great race finishing in second just two tenths behind race winner Addison Grady of Hudson. Freshman Bryn Collum 32nd (21:41) and Mackenzie Bridgewater 43rd (22:22) also finishing in the top 50. Rounding out the Lynx runners were Carly Meyers (23:53), Kyla Bildstein (23:57) and Cady Sutcliffe (26:10).
The boys’ team was led by freshman Caleb Bildstein in 48th (18:22) and Ty Pflughaupt in 51st at 18:27). Rounding out the boy’s finishers were Nathan Bean (18:54), Dakota Dudley (19:38), Dylan Dudley (20:56), Carter Folkers (21:04) and Isaac Pfab (21:39)
ALBURNETTOct. 5 at West Delaware Invite
Alburnett ran at West Delaware on a brutal hilly course with the boys’ team taking home a top 20 finish in 18th place.
The boys came out strong and worked hard the entire race; the times just didn’t reflect their effort. Lucas Ahrendsen led the way with a PR and just missed reaching the goal of breaking 18:00. Blaine McGraw had a huge performance and set a PR of 19:17. The remaining runners on the team score were Andrew Ossman, Max Crist and Austin Schechinger.
Ryan Smith, Noah Kruckenburg and Aidan McGraw had PR’s in the JV race. Rylen Rozek was back running and led the JV boys.
Head coach Luke Ossman commented, “we told the kids it was going to be a tough race with the teams present. The course is most likely the hilliest we have seen this year so we were curious how we would do.”
Coach Ossman chose to run the girls in the JV race and had strong outings by Izzy Graubard just missing a PR, Lindsey Hospodarsky. Evie Gehring had a PR on the night and Jaqui Engledow again ran another PR.
“The girls just keep on working and improving all the time.” said Ossman
Oct. 9 at Lynx Invitational
Alburnett competed at North Linn again with strong runners in attendance. The girls worked hard in the varsity race and coach Ossman could not be prouder.
The Varsity boys again were led by Lucas Ahrendsen who broke the 18:00 mark for a PR. Blaine McGraw ran a 19:03 for a big PR. The remainder of the team score was Dylan Barenz, Andrew Ossman and Rylen Rozek.
“We are at a point where we need to have full effort at practice and at the meets to be successful” said Ossman, “We are close to this and some of the JV runners are right in the mix for the seven spots at Conference and District meets.”
The JV boys have been working hard and great times out of Trenton, Ryan and Noah and Aidan. They are four of the runners that keep making the varsity runners work. The Pirates have a solid group that can step up in the varsity race if needed as they have shown this season.
CENTRAL CITY/SPRINGVILLEOct. 5 at West Delaware Invite
Junior Ashley Flansburg helped lead the CC/SPR girls’ team to a nice 11th place finish with her 14th place finish and new PR in 20:23 at the West Delaware Hawks Invitational at Hart Ridge Golf course on Oct. 5. Isabel Guerreo 70th place, 23.24, Katelynn Staal; 79th 24:02, Kennedy Moore; 95th 25:34, Abi Stejskal; 111th 27:00.
Evan Robertson led the boys’ team in 52nd place with a nice PR by 23 seconds in 18:11. Jack Stamp is starting to get back to where he was before he got sick in 74th with an 18:44. Grant Chrissman brought home a 21:36 for a lifetime best by almost a minute. Creston Cordes finished in 150th at 22:44.
Head Coach Tim Stamp commented that he is looking forward to a few days rest and then the push towards Conference, District and State meets. “I like how all the kids are gaining momentum heading to the championship season. I also like the fact the next two meets are not huge meets with smaller numbers of runners. And of course, the district meet will only feature runners from our respective classes.”