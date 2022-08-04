Kenneth “Kenny” G. Klouda, 83, of Coggon, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Family greeted friends and family Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. A funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the funeral home, conducted by Matthew Enos. Burial with full military honors followed at Coggon Cemetery.
Kenny was born Nov. 9, 1938, in Ely, the son of George and Adelene (Machula) Klouda. He was a 1957 graduate of Wilson high school in Cedar Rapids and went on to serve honorably in the United States Army National Guard. Kenny was united in marriage to Martha Lucille Bearbower May 3, 1969, in Cedar Rapids. He was a lifelong farmer in Buchanan, Delaware and Linn Counties. Kenny enjoyed square dancing with his wife, playing cards and tinkering with things. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Kenny is survived and lovingly remembered by his four children, Karen (Paul) Wilcox of Cedar Rapids, Daniel (Deborah) Klouda of Center Point, Dennis (Marni) Klouda of Coggon and Jennifer (Matthew) Enos of Rowley; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren with two on the way; special friend, Elaine Adkison of Coggon and one brother, Clifford (Karen) Klouda of Cedar Rapids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha Klouda and brother, Raymond Klouda.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kenny’s memory may be made to the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library at 1400 Inspiration Place SW in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 52404, or to Kenny’s family to be designated at a later date.