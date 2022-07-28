As the movie “State Fair” says, “Our state fair is a great state fair,” and this year’s Iowa State Fair is even better for Linn County! Tucker Klima, 15, will be one of 24 Iowa students participating in the 40th Anniversary Governor’s Charity Steer Show on August 13.
“He’s very excited,” Tucker’s mom Lauren Rawson said. “He was a driving force.”
Tucker, the son of Lauren and Kyle Rawson and Michael Klima, was selected by the Iowa Cattlemen Association to participate in this year’s show. He received four beef cattle awards at the Linn County Fair, including Champion Registered Market Chianina Steer and Champion Aged Cow with Calf.
The Iowa Cattlemen Association set Tucker up with his sponsor to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa. All the money Tucker and the other participants raise from donations and selling the steers after the show will go toward the Ronald McDonald House to support families who travel for their child’s medical care.
Tucker and his family will also be hosting a fundraiser raffle at the Rawson Farm on August 5 from 6-9 p.m. Non-perishable food donations for Tucker to take to the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City are requested; raffle tickets will be on sale to win a Brumate cooler! And keep an eye out for sweet corn sales at the Rawson Farm.
“We’re doing as much as we can to bring attention to it,” Lauren explained.
Donations can be made via Venmo to Kyle-Rawson-9, online at iowagovernorscharitysteershow.com for steer #10, or by dropping off a check at the Rawson Farm (please make checks out to the Iowa Cattlemen Association). Donations will be presented to the fair on August 10.
If you’re attending the Iowa State Fair this year, make sure to swing by and cheer Tucker on!