Tucker Klima, a sophomore at Alburnett High School, is carrying on the family tradition of showing cattle; his mom, grandpa and great-grandpa all showed too.

 Lauren Rawson • Contributed Photo

As the movie “State Fair” says, “Our state fair is a great state fair,” and this year’s Iowa State Fair is even better for Linn County! Tucker Klima, 15, will be one of 24 Iowa students participating in the 40th Anniversary Governor’s Charity Steer Show on August 13.

“He’s very excited,” Tucker’s mom Lauren Rawson said. “He was a driving force.”

