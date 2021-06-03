On May 17 the Lynx and Pirate girls golf teams both advanced from the first-round regionals to compete in the Region-4 final held at the Wapsi Oaks Country Club in Calamas, and it was two freshmen from both schools who took home top honors.
History was made when the Pirates advanced last week from Traer into the finals. This was the first time in school history. After finishing in the top spot, the previous week at the 1A Region-4A meet at Traer, Pirate freshman Samantha Ahrendsen led the Pirates finishing with a 96, one stroke from advancing onto the state meet with a very nice 7th place finish.
Ahrendsen has been one of the many Pirates this season who have made an impact and it all starts with a solid senior class. The Pirates will say goodbye to four seniors in Sydney Cook who finished in 21st with a 106, Abbie Eschen in 43rd with a 131 and McKenna Parker and Megan Neighbor who both shot 111. In case you didn’t know, Neighbor also competed on the track team this season helping the Pirates to an outstanding season. And to top it all off, this was her first time competing on the golf team. She told her folks she wanted to play this season and still run track. Very few individuals can accomplish this, but for those that know Megan knows that when she puts her mind to something it usually happens.
The Lynx girls golf team advanced from the first-round regionals at Lone Pine Golf Course in Colesburg. The Lynx were led by Sydney Smock 102, Maddie Stepanek 110, Amber West 121, Blair finger 122, Evalyn Robinson 128 and Taylor Bunney 133. This time the Lynx were led by freshman Finger 109, Stepanek 111, Smock 123, West 125 and Robinson 132. The day was humid and very warm though the kids battled and stayed focused on each and every shot.
Head Coach Kevin Goedken commented, “Overall, the team got better as a unit being able to practice and play every day. With our roster only having one senior we are hoping that we can grow from this experience and build our future and program. Senior Maddie Stepanek was able to grow as a leader and a golfer to have a really good senior year. She earned medalist or runner up six times in her last season as a Lynx golfer. We will miss her and wish her good luck as she moves forward. Thank you, Maddie.”
Alburnett finished in fourth with a 427,North Linn took sixth (468). Grundy Center (380) and Durant (417) were the top two teams and both have qualified for the state meet.
The CPU girls golf finished their season on May 24 at the regional meet at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course. The course was beautiful, but it was the hottest day of the season by far. The Pointers finished in ninth place with a team score of 460. Clear Lake took first with a 343 and West Delaware took second at 375. Both advanced to the state meet.
Leading CPU was senior Ryah Bergeron with a nice 103 for 21st place. Lauren Langridge with a 109 placed 30th, which was a PR, and freshman Addison Weber shot a 114 for 35th place which was also a PR. Nicole Rick shot a 134 for 48th and Olivia Wenger was 49th with a 141.
Head Coach Katie Losbaker said, “We walked away with sunburns and a feeling of accomplishment! Lauren Langridge got her PB of 109, and Addison Weber got her PB of 114! We placed ninth, which is not what we hoped for, however, the five girls who finished were all smiles and proud of themselves for a strong season. As a team, we bonded and had fun, while learning a lifelong game. I look forward to this team’s future success and progress.”