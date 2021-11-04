“I am very proud of how I performed. I feel like I left everything I had out there on the course.” said Eli Larson, “My goal was to not lose contact with the lead pack. I was able to stay up in that pack and lead it to chase down the early leader. Then a strong finish helped me complete a great race.”
Center Point Urbana senior Eli Larson saved one of his best races for last. He ran his race and he didn’t try to stay with the Western Dubuque runner in the first mile. That was a smart move in a big race which shows the discipline Larson has and the confidence he has in what he knows he can do.
Head coach Jeff Engen commented, “When it was his time to pass, he did that, which put him in a great place at the end for second place and his best finish at the state meet. Larson was third his sophomore year and fourth last year.”
“This one felt a little different because it was my last one and I wanted to go out feeling proud of what I had done and I fed just that. It was also my first time going without a team so I was able to focus a little more on myself.” said Larson
“I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for believing in me and helping me become the runner I am now. CPU helped me become the runner I am today. My first year of running XC was my freshman year so I had some great help as I went through high school. Finally, my family too because they are my greatest support system and I couldn’t do it without them.
The girls team ran a strong race. They were ranked 15th coming in and finished in 12th place, only 10 points out of a top 10 finish. The girls second runner was Emma Wilkerson. She ran tough. With a good off season, she can make a lot of noise next year.
Kora Katcher of CPU also had a great race. This was a great bounce back after the qualifier with a top ten finish at the state meet. Katcher was sick at the qualifier and collapsed meters from the finish line, but was strong enough to crawl across the finish line to qualify.
“I was really proud of myself and felt satisfied with my performance today. The course was very wet and squishy to run on, but it overall felt pretty fast. Said Katcher, “My strategy was to get out fast so I didn’t get boxed in between other girls and to pace with anyone near me to settle into a good pace. I think I did exactly that throughout the whole race.”
“This experience meant the world to me because I felt very prepared and it was my last state experience for cross country. I felt ready for this race and ran with my heart on this one.” said Katcher, “I will take the mental toughness, good team culture, and the many learning experiences while running for this team with me. This team and sport have given me skills that I will use for the rest of my life.”
Katcher wrapped up by saying, “I would like specifically to thank Cindy Heitshusen, Jeff Bardell, Amy Poduska, Jeff Engen, Lew Paine, both my parents, Myles Bach, and Andy Bach for my cross-country success through middle school and high school. I wouldn’t be the runner I am today without all their help and support.”
Commenting on the season and future outlook, coach Engen commented, “The girls’ team had to deal with adversity all year. We lost all-state runner Kasy Fett, early in the year. Plus, we did not have Julia Paine for a majority of the meets. The girls have a deep enough team that these difficulties didn’t stop them and were still able to achieve a lot of our goals. Avery Sweeney is an unsung hero on the team. We owe her a lot. She stepped in most of our races and ran great for us.
We are losing 11 seniors this year. That’s always difficult to replace but I believe we have girls that will be great at taking on the leadership roles. 3 of those seniors had a huge impact on our varsity squad. Kora, Kay, and Leah have left some big shoes to fill. We have confidence that we have girls to do it.
Freshman Emily Bowe who was new to cross this year after getting into a good aerobic base built and learned to run a 5k was amazing. She is another name to remember. CPU’s fourth runner was another freshman, Sydney McCormick. She was steady rock all year. The fifth runner was another freshman in Julia Paine. She has fought an injury all year. The way she had to stay positive and rehab after getting injured early in the season isn’t easy. The Pointers sixth runner was another freshman in Maddison Bockenstedt. The Pointers seventh runner was senior Leah Taylor. Leah was a solid contributor since her sophomore year.
Following the race, we caught up with Wilkerson to see how she felt, “I was happy with my performance since I was able to drop time and place from last year.” said Wilkerson, “Going into the race I knew I wanted to give it my all and I wanted to improve from last year’s state performance. I knew what to expect and wasn’t as nervous. Also, I knew the course this year and therefore knew when to make moves during the race”
Looking ahead Wilkerson plans to put in the miles to help improve her times for next season. Continue to work in the off season putting in miles to improve my times for next season.
The boys’ team was led by Eli Larson. His work ethic rubbed off on the entire team and it was shown by their performances all season. The boys also faced adversity. They were headed in the right direction, but towards the end of the year they had some injuries and illness start to pile up. Due to this they weren’t able to take that final step at the end of the year.
“The boys made us proud all year with their effort in practice and meets. The boys will be losing five to graduation. Eli and Robbie Dillon were varsity runners for us.” said Engen, “We have Teegan Fuessley, Jonah Salow, Brody Beherns, Casey Kirtz, and Carter Easton returning for us. That will be a strong core to get us back to where we want to be.”
North Linn qualified their girls’ team for the third year in a row and came home with a top a top nine team finish at the 2021 Class 1A girls meet.Co-Head coach Bob Mudd commented, “Kids ran very well. It was great to see Meghan medal with her 6th place finish. She beat 2 girls who had beat her all year. Carly, Kyla, Bryn and Cady did well. I felt bad for Kenzie, she was running well and pulled a hip flexor running downhill. I’m proud of her because she finished even though she was in a lot of pain.”
Following the race, we caught up with some of the girls to get their thoughts on the day and their season.
Bryn Collum commented, “I got boxed in pretty quickly into the race and once that happens it is hard to get back up there but I tried my best and I passed a lot of girls at the end, I’m just ready for next year and to be better. It was crazy loud while running, normally in a race you have a spot to yourself where you’re just running and calming down but here it is loud everywhere people cheering you on and everyone else on.”
“I’d like to thank my coaches for continuing to push me and not give up on me. There are always going to be off days but they taught me that you can change your attitude into something positive.” said Collum, “I’d also like to thank my parents for coming to every meet and always believing in me. They’ve been there since day one. They understand now I get nervous before every race and they calm me down.
“I will take home from this is to really let it all soak in before you leave, this opportunity doesn’t happen every day, my years in cross country will fly by so I will hold onto every memory that comes.”
Mackenzie Bridgewater commented, “I definitely didn’t have the confidence in my running, so I didn’t think I would qualify as an individual, I knew that we would have a good team so I definitely knew we would have a good chance as a team.”
Meghan Wheatley commented, “Honestly, I would have been pleased with any place, as long as I ran the hardest I could. Running at state seemed like every other meet until we got to the start line. As soon as we stepped into the boxes, I realized how important the race was. After the race, receiving the award and being recognized on the balcony was one of the coolest experiences.”
Co-Head Coach Dana Schmidt commented, “Overall, we were very pleased with how this season went since we were unable to compete at the end of last year due to Covid. I felt like we had a day of redemption for our team with a ninth-place finish by one point. The girls gave it their all and did their best. Meghan Wheatley ran a phenomenal race to place 6th — she ran confident and strong.”
“Standing in front of the cheering crowd with all of the other Top 15 finishers is something I will take with me for the years to come. Being a state placer on my first trip to state feels rewarding and all worth it.” said Wheatley
Congratulations to Wildcat Junior Ashley Flansburg on her 30th Place finish in the Class 2A state Cross Country Meet.Flansburg ran a time of 20:30:11 in the 130-runner field. Ashley Flansburg represented the girls’ team at this year’s state cross country meet in her first year running cross country.
“I couldn’t be happier for Ashley on how her season came to a close. Although pre-meet she was extremely nervous. I’m not sure I’ve ever had an athlete that nervous before a race.” head coach Tim Stamp said, “With that said, I tried to do everything I could to get her to calm the nerves, get her on the line, and let the sound of the gun get her into race mode. I knew once she heard the gun, all nerves would go away, and she could do what she’s trained to do all season.
Flansburg executed her race to perfection, getting away cleanly, running with a solid pack of frontrunners, then hitting mile one in 23rd position at 6:10. Right where she needed to be. Mile 2 saw her gain two spots to 21st and then it was, get to the finish line as fast as she could. She completed the course in a near PR 20:30 in 30th position.
Flansburg commented following the race, “Overall, I’m pretty happy with how I did. I put all of my effort into my performance and it felt alright in the end. My strategy was to position myself well in the beginning and run fast- especially my second mile. I think I stuck to that pretty well, I got myself into a good pack early on and I felt the best I’ve ever felt in a race in my second mile.”
Reflecting on the experience, Flansburg said, “All I can say is that this experience has made me want to come back again next year and do even better. I want to thank my coaches for seeing what I was capable of and pushing me to get there, teammates for coming with me and always cheering me on, and everyone else who believed in me and has been supportive of me taking the chance to try cross country.”
“This is a course that is harder than it looks, as you did not see a ton of seasons best on it. There’s more rolling terrain and grades than you think and always lots of traffic.” said Stamp, “Today I felt Ashley raced like a seasoned veteran rather than the rookie first year runner that she is. She showed, under extreme pressure, that she belongs in the elite of the 2A runners. She has worked extremely hard and been a great student of the sport and is always looking for ways to get better. I’m Looking forward to seeing her run track next spring and then see where we can take this next fall when she returns as a seasoned veteran as a cross country runner.”
On the boy’s side Evan Robertson didn’t have his best race of the season today as he finished in 135th position in a time of 19:46. However, in coach Tim Stamp’s eyes, this in no way diminishes the progress Evan has made as a runner and person this season. His PR dropped by 30 seconds, and he became very consistent with effort, time and accomplished the major goal of qualifying for the state meet.
“His work ethic and attitude are super, and I really think he has learned a lot about himself and what may be possible in the future with the right preparation and training. The experience we all gained this season are great building blocks for the future.” said Stamp
Robertson, Flansburg, and Addison Merritt all competed successfully at the state level, and most of the team is very young and seems to be motivated for more work and progress. The support for the runners at the state level was extremely positive as they had just about every member of the team there to catch the energy and vibe of the amazing State Cross country meet.
Coach Stamp is looking towards the track season, for most of them, and then do this all over again next season. With this great group of kids and their families, except a little better.