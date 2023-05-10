LaVern Silver, 71, of Central City, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home. In agreement with his wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Central City is assisting the family.
LaVern was born June 24, 1951, in Central City, the son of James and Berdena (Woods) Silver. He was a graduate of Central City High School. On May 19, 2018, LaVern was united in marriage to Connie (Hepker) Silver in Anamosa. He retired from the Laborers Local 43 Union in 2007. LaVern was an avid Packers and Hawkeyes fan and enjoyed Nascar racing. Go Truex. He loved going hunting, trout fishing and mushroom hunting. LaVern along with his family have been putting on firework shows in the area for many years. He had a pet bear named Smokey and several pet raccoons and dogs. LaVern will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
LaVern is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Connie; son, Benjamin (Dani); stepsons, Richard (Sasha) Gerhold, and JR (Andrea) Gerhold; brothers, Larry (Denise) Gerald (Anita) and Donny (Ronette); six grandchildren, William, Allison, Tyler, Katie, Amelia and Ryker; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Harold, Jim, Dave and Ed.