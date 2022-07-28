Get ready for the 2022 Brown Farm Pioneer Days! The weekend of July 30-31 will be spent remembering days past and the way our grandparents and their grandparents and their grandparents used to live. This year, a new event of the old days is in store: a class on how to drive a Model T Ford car.
“Students will have a chance to drive either a 1922 Model T Roadster, owned by the Central City Historical Society,” Sharon Greif explained, “or a 1915 Model T Touring car with a hand crank start.” The older of the two Model Ts is provided by Sharon.
Model T classes will be held Saturday, July 30, at 2 p.m. Class sign-up will be at the Olde Time Theatre for students to see a presentation on the Model T before reconvening at the Tractor Pull track on Machinery Hill for the class itself, guided by Steve Goode and Jim Greif. There will be no charge for the class, but drivers must have a current driver’s license.
“Driving a Model T is totally different than driving any other car,” Sharon described. “A Model T has three foot pedals, a hand clutch and a foot shift. Spark and throttle controls are on the steering column!”
According to Ford Motor Company, the Model T was first introduced in 1908 as an affordable, durable vehicle that was easy to handle. Originally pricing landed from $260-850, which amounts to about $8,370-27,370 by 2022 standards. Henry Ford himself tested the Model T when he took it on a hunting trip through Wisconsin and Michigan. The first Model T available to customers was shipped October 2, 1908.
Pioneer Days will be held July 30-31 at Brown Farm a mile east of Central City on Sawyer Road. Gates open at 8 a.m. and exhibits will be up and running from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Entrance is free, but donations are welcome!