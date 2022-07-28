lnl-07282022-nws-modelt1922
Buy Now

The Central City Historical Society is known for their collection of historic artifacts, including the 100-year-old Model T Roadster!

 Sharon Greif • Contributed Photo

Get ready for the 2022 Brown Farm Pioneer Days! The weekend of July 30-31 will be spent remembering days past and the way our grandparents and their grandparents and their grandparents used to live. This year, a new event of the old days is in store: a class on how to drive a Model T Ford car.

“Students will have a chance to drive either a 1922 Model T Roadster, owned by the Central City Historical Society,” Sharon Greif explained, “or a 1915 Model T Touring car with a hand crank start.” The older of the two Model Ts is provided by Sharon.

Recommended for you