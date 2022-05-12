On the edge of Central City right past the fairgrounds, you’ll find Megan and Kevin Dudley, Ashley Ford, and a pup or two at Riverbend Pet Spa. The new pet grooming business owned by the Dudleys has been welcoming dogs of any size since they opened in March.
“It’s fun to see the different breeds come in and their different personalities,” Megan said.
Part of Megan’s motivation to open the pet spa was rooted in her experience with trying to find a groomer. Living in a small town means some specialty services aren’t available nearby — pet grooming is one of those.
“I started working from home and I have two little kids so it was a lot for me to go to Cedar Rapids to drop off my dogs, come home to work, go back to pick them up, and come back home,” Megan explained. “I’m sure other families are feeling the same way.”
Megan and Ashley, who both grew up in Coggon, knew each other from high school and teamed up to make Riverbend Pet Spa come to life. Megan and Kevin restyled the former military surplus store and set everything up for Ashley to work her magic.
Dogs who arrive at Riverbend may be a bit anxious during their first visit — new places can be a bit overwhelming for some animals. Ashley, however, started grooming her family dogs in her teens and has been professionally grooming since 2014, so befriending animals is second nature for her. If there’s one thing pet owners can be sure of, it’s that their dog will leave happy and clean.
“Ashley is the expert; she’s the dog whisperer,” Megan said, only partially joking.
To learn more about Riverbend Pet Spa or to set up an appointment for your furry friends, check out www.riverbendpetspa.com, like their Facebook page, or text or call 319-438-3050. All breeds and all sizes are welcome Tuesdays-Thursdays 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.