It’s almost time for regular season football! I have three fantasy football leagues getting everything ready for draft day, which has me scouring ESPN’s fantasy rankings (PPR) to make sure my expectations are managed. Some of their choices, however, have me a bit baffled.
Josh Allen as the top quarterback pick with Patrick Mahomes landing second makes perfect sense, but I was a bit surprised to see Justin Herbert at third. He gave a stellar performance last year and I do think he’ll do even better this year, but seeing him land third was a bit unexpected. Even more unexpected was Trey Lance at 12, mostly because I still stand by Jimmy Garoppolo and think the 49ers should start their veteran quarterback.
It is always surprising to see so much Christian McCaffrey praise. Sure, he’s an outstanding running back — when he’s healthy. McCaffrey never fails to get injured and sit out half the season, so seeing him continue to be ranked in the top three doesn’t make sense.
The wide receiver rankings look pretty solid, but I question putting Tyreek Hill so high after sending him to Miami. They still have Tua Tagovailoa at the helm so whether or not Hill will continue to perform at the same level he did in Kansas City is to be determined.
I will forever and always go to bat for George Kittle. I understand why so many people rank Travis Kelce as the best tight end in the league, but I will always put Kittle at the top. Seeing him fall to fourth shocked me because the “Kittle or Kelce” argument — even though they’re pals — still continues today. If Kelce is number one, Kittle should be a close second. He’s an absolute tank on the field.
Bills, Buccaneers and Saints topping the defense/special teams list isn’t surprising. There’s more faith in the 49ers than I expected, but they’ve done remarkably well in the past few years and even though they appear to be benching Garoppolo, a lot of people have high hopes for Lance.
I’m not nervous about this year’s fantasy drafts (I did win my league last year), but I’m taking some of ESPN’s rankings with a pinch of salt.