It’s almost time for regular season football! I have three fantasy football leagues getting everything ready for draft day, which has me scouring ESPN’s fantasy rankings (PPR) to make sure my expectations are managed. Some of their choices, however, have me a bit baffled.

Josh Allen as the top quarterback pick with Patrick Mahomes landing second makes perfect sense, but I was a bit surprised to see Justin Herbert at third. He gave a stellar performance last year and I do think he’ll do even better this year, but seeing him land third was a bit unexpected. Even more unexpected was Trey Lance at 12, mostly because I still stand by Jimmy Garoppolo and think the 49ers should start their veteran quarterback.

