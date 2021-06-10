Why has prime Iowa farmland been targeted for this site?
In the January 12, 2020 Des Moines Register, CIPCO’s CEO Bill Cherrier stated most solar developers “won’t be looking at prime farmland.” Instead, they’ll look for “subprime land that’s probably not used or regularly used for production.”
CIPCO promptly abandoned this commitment by targeting this 800-acre Coggon site. The 160-acre anchor of the proposed project ranks in the top 9.5% most productive of fields with an Iowa Corn Suitability Rating-2 above 88. The entire site ranks in the top 15% of food-producing capacity. In other words, 85% to 90.5% of Iowa land would be better suited. (Data from Dr. Bradley Miller, Soil Informatics, Iowa State University)
The out-of-state developer will enjoy cheaper construction costs and proximity to a substation. Bill Cherrier at CIPCO is “…pleased with the economics behind the Coggon Solar agreement. (Clenera press release April 2021)
Who would benefit from an industrial solar farm in rural Coggon?
Except for political gains, answers are elusive. Select landowners may benefit by signing a long term lease. The Boise, Idaho-based developer would benefit by harvesting tax credits and selling electricity to CIPCO. CIPCO would benefit with more saleable electricity.
But electricity produced will be net-exported out of state. The U.S. Energy Information Administration states “Since 2008, Iowa has generated more electricity each year than the state consumed”. (www.eia.gov/state/analysis.php?sid=IA)
Are there any negative environmental impacts? Do solar panels contain toxic chemicals?
This proposed site is in a watershed that flows to the Wapsipinicon River, an Iowa DNR Impaired Waterway. Installation would disrupt or destroy natural and tile water drainage and wildlife patterns.
Solar panels may contain carcinogenic cadmium, lead, copper and silicon and more, such as hexafluoroethane and polyvinyl fluoride.
Would Clenera’s panels contain these materials? Most likely, but they won’t tell us. On advice from the Iowa DNR Hazardous Waste section, NoCoggonSolar has made five separate attempts to contact the supplier of Clenera’s Wapello site panels to obtain the legally required statement of composition. This firm, Risen Energy of San Jose CA and Ningbo China, for weeks has not acknowledged or answered any emails or phone calls.
If the proposed site is decommissioned, there will be at least 375,000 junked solar panels. Citing Iowa DNR Hazardous Waste, NO landfill in Iowa will accept this e-trash.
The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in 2016 estimated there was about 250,000 metric tonnes of solar panel waste globally that year. IRENA projected that it could reach 78 million metric tonnes by 2050. (Forbes, May 2018). The solar panel trade publication PV-Industry stated that “solar panel recycling in the US [is] a looming issue that could harm industry growth and reputation”. Neither Linn County, the State of Iowa, nor the U.S. have plans in place for recycling solar panels – your children and grandchildren will be burdened with the issue.
Is slave labor used to manufacture solar panels?
It’s extremely likely (interpret as “Yes”). AP News and many other sources report much of the world’s polysilicon used in photovoltaic cells comes through China’s Xinjiang province, where China is waging a sustained campaign against Chinese Muslims and ethnic minorities. That includes detention of more than 1 million people, who multiple rights groups and governments say are forced into labor.
Biden administration Climate Envoy John Kerry testified to the US House Foreign Relations committee on May 12, 2021. He stated “It is a problem.” He testified “solar panels that we believe in some cases are being produced by forced labor.”
Doesn’t Linn County protect farmland?
They used to, but Linn County officials are now changing rules for political gain. (Overlay Document, Linn Planning & Zoning). Among existing zoning criteria is that “the proposed development is not detrimental to existing agricultural uses.” Linn County Zoning and Planning personnel state they will administratively ignore this rule with Clenera’s theory that the land can be reconverted to farming.
Can this land be reclaimed? Each acre will have had 2,000 I-beams extracted from a depth of 8-10 feet. The soil profile will be have been destroyed and tile lines punctured. Miles of trenched electrical cable will be unearthed. A similarly rogue zoning board could use the opportunity for another round of zoning “creep”, allowing continued or even more intensive industrialization of rural Linn County.
What will demolition cost? No one really knows. Iowa DNR officials report several recent instances of wind farm decommissioning, where costs have been exceeded estimates by a factor of 2X to 3X. The bonds were depleted, developers bankrupted and landowners have been stuck with the bill.
What can I do?
• Call 319-892-5000 and email Linn County Supervisors at: bd_supervisors@linncounty.org
• File an objection at: iub.iowa.gov/online-services/open-docket-comment-form and comment on GCU-2021-0001. Call the Iowa Utilities Board at 515-725-7300 for help.
• Sign the petition and join the more than 70 voters that oppose this industrial project.
• Contact us at NoCoggonSolar@gmail.com
Tom and Laura Robinson, Coggon, Iowa
Neal Baty, Coggon, Iowa
Doug and Norma Schmidt, Coggon, Iowa
Paula Robinson, Coggon, Iowa
Marty Robinson, Windsor, Colo.