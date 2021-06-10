Coggon Solar Farm project points us in the right direction
I’m writing to respond to comments made in your May 27, 2021 edition of the Linn News concerning the Coggon Solar Farm Project. My comments are based on 38 years of environmental experience, 22 of those years as the Director of Environmental Affairs, Rockwell Collins, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
100% of the energy obtained by burning coal, oil, natural gas and ethanol comes from the sun. Carbon compounds are the mechanism that stores the suns energy for these sources. When burned the carbon compounds become carbon dioxide which is released into the environment. Carbon dioxide has been identified as the compound that is responsible for climate change.
One way to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the environment is to reduce the quantity of compounds that we need to burn to obtain energy. Solar energy is one source where energy can be obtained without generating carbon dioxide. Solar energy is just one possible source that will help us reduce the quantity of carbon dioxide in the environment.
Comment taken from your article “This is prime farmland and how will this affect the quality of soil, tile drainage, land and property values, livestock and the environment.” The solar farm installations that I have seen have the property graded and seeded to grass before the solar panels were installed. This was done to minimize any environmental impact as to water pollution, soil erosion, etc.
If you are a taxpayer in the North Linn School district one would love a project like this one. It is a fixed asset that Linn County can tax at a high rate. The property only needs a road access and some security from the Linn Co. Sheriff department.
If I were a resident in the North Linn School district, I would be in favor of a project like this one. It points us in the right direction to reduce carbon dioxide in the environment and helps increase the tax base without impacting personal property taxes.
Darrell Kula, Center Point, Iowa