Lillian Elizabeth Burnside, 97, of Central City, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Bickford in Marion. Visitation was held on June 24, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Central City. Funeral Service was held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at SS. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, rural Monticello. Graveside Service followed at Mount Clark Cemetery, rural Central City.
Lillian was born September 27, 1923, the daughter of Alfred and Marie (Jensen) Fobian. She graduated from New Hartford High School and attended American Business College in Des Moines, Iowa for one year. She started her working career in offices in Waterloo and then at an Insurance office in Chicago, Illinois for 6 years. Lillian then moved to Cedar Rapids and worked 8 years at Collins Radio. After raising her family she returned to Rockwell Collins for many years, retiring in October of 1997. On May 31, 1958, Lillian was united in marriage to Howard Burnside. She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church in rural Monticello where she was a former Sunday school teacher. Lillian was a member of the Piece Maker Sewing Club and a former member of RWO. She also enjoyed being a 4-H leader.
Lillian is survived by her three daughters, Jeanne (Peter) Pflughaupt, Julie (David) Edgerly, both of Central City, and Joni Erickson (Darren Olson) of Parker, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Brett (DeGwen) Pflughaupt, Greg (Leigh) Pflughaupt, Valeri (Deacon) Schlotterbeck, Trent (Lindsey) Fiechtner, Vanessa Fiechtner, Spencer Erickson, Jordan Erickson, and Stacie (Nick) Earle; six great-grandchildren, Matthew and Madyson Pflughaupt, Chloe and Cody Pflughaupt, Kinzley Luedeman, and Saylor Fiechtner; and brother, Lee Fobian of Caney, Kansas.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard in September of 2016; two sisters, Irene “Mickey” Kotaska and Edna “Penny” Weston; and two brothers, Kenny Fobian and Darryl Fobian.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Lillian’s memory.
