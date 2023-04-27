Linda (Kester)
Eastin
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Linda (Kester) Eastin, who left us peacefully April 17, 2023, at age 66, to be reunited in Heaven with her son, Matthew, who passed away at just nine months old in 1978. Linda was born Oct. 19,1956, to Glenn and Jane (Neiderhiser¬¬) Kester and was raised on the family farm outside of Urbana, where she graduated from Urbana High School in 1975. In 1977, she graduated from Kirkwood Community College as a Medical Assistant. Linda married her loving husband and caregiver, Craig Eastin, on June 16, 2004. She touched the lives of so many people and led a life of service, always helping those with a need, working as a Medical Assistant for many years, and later working at the Independence Mental Health Institute, before finding her greatest professional joy while working as a Special Education Associate for the Center Point — Urbana School District.
Linda had an infectious laugh that could light up any room, and her smile brought joy to all who knew her. Her warm personality, humor and caring nature made her beloved by many. She cherished time with her special group of friends, self-proclaimed as the “Six Pack”. She perfected her homemade pizza, potato salad, and special strawberry cake recipes that family requested often, along with her homemade macaroni and cheese that she would bring to family gatherings. Over the years, she loved camping, traveling, riding horses, listening to music, being outside and spending time with the smallest in the family; she never held a crying baby as her cradle was always the perfect fit. Little ones loved her just as much as she loved them. Nieces and nephews would spend weeks at a time at Aunt Linda’s house, and many of them would refer to her as “Aunty Mae”, the memories of those times with her are vast and will be a legacy in her honor for years to come.
Linda is survived by her husband, Craig Eastin; bonus children, Niki and Chris Eastin; grandchildren, Alex and Lili; siblings, Bill (Julie) Kester, Cindy (Carl) Malecha; nieces and nephews, Mindy McCreight, Kim (Casey) Tierney, Karissa (Joe) Keller, Lindsay (Chad) Gloede, Alicia Brislawn, Lindsey Cole, Isaac (Katie) Lahue, Viki (Chris) Gelski, Thomas Malecha and Clara Malecha; parents-in-law, Al and Joanne Eastin; sister-in-law Suzanne (David) DiMaio and brother-in-law Keith Eastin. Several special great nieces and nephews of whom she treated like grandchildren. And of course, her favorite cat, Missy. She is preceded in death by her son Matthew Lynn Swanson, parents Glenn and Jane Kester, and beloved sister Judy Lahue.
A private inurnment and memorial service will be hosted by the family. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Memorial Fund that will be utilized to award an annual scholarship to a graduating special needs student at Center Point-Urbana High School established in Linda’s name. Donations may be made to the CPU Education Foundation c/o Linda Eastin Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 296 Center Point, Iowa 52213 or via Venmo @ ceastin.