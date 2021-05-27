There was plenty of excitement, and chirping, at the Linn County Fairgrounds May 18, as local 4-H members and family members attended the first 4-H Broiler Chicken Project coordinated by the Iowa State Extension and Outreach Linn County 4-H.
“Linn County’s 4-H Broiler Chick Project provides youth with a sense of mastery in raising production livestock in a safe and mentored environment, independence through practicing project management and record keeping, and generosity by understanding and creatively providing for a need in the Linn County community,” said Emily Damro, 4-H Youth Program specialist.
Elementary-aged students through high schoolers were on hand to learn about the ongoing issues of feeding local families in need. And how they can help by learning to raise chickens that will be processed and used to help feed area families.
The evening’s program included an educational workshop conducted by Kim Guardado of the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP), Twain Lockhart of Interstate Grain Services, and Kira Ingwersen, of the Wapsi Willowers 4-H Club.
Guardado discussed the mission of HACAP and spoke to the immediate need of providing area families with food.
“One in eight children in Linn County doesn’t have enough to eat,” she said. She went on to discuss food pantries, food banks and the difference between food security and food insecurity.
“I’m really excited for all of you to learn about how to raise chicks,” she explained. “But that it comes back to HACAP to help feed people in the community. You’re getting involved in helping your community.”
Twain Lockhart, a poultry nutrition and care consultant, addressed the audience via video conferencing, and discussed the various stages of raising poultry as a meat source.
“These are Cornish Cross chicks, or as we like to say the ‘Homer Simpson of meat birds,” he said. “They’re not very smart. But they produce a high-quality, protein meat source.”
According to Lockhart, the chicks raised by the 4-H members will be ready to process in about six to 10 weeks in time for the Linn County Fair.
Lockart’s presentation discussed the various steps needed to raise the feeder chickens from chicks to process. Importantly, he also discussed hygiene for handling the chicks. “These are not pets, and you can contract salmonella if you don’t wash your hands. I know it’s tempting, but you definitely don’t want to get your face near them or kiss them.”
Kira Ingwersen, an 11th grader at Central City and long-time 4-H member addressed the audience on poultry presentation and exhibition at the Linn County Fair. Ingwersen related her experience of showing chickens at the fair during her career in 4-H.
“I have a lot of experience raising and showing chickens at the fair,” she said. “You want to keep them clean in appearance, and wash them. Judges will select the best dressed chickens with the best uniformity,” she explained. “I’ve been in 4-H for eight years,” she said, adding that when she was younger, “all I wanted to do was to raise chicks.”
Ingwersen said she thinks the 4-H Broiler Chicken Project is very good for the community. “I think it’s great. We’re raising these chicks to process for a great cause,” she explained. “It’s teaching a lot of kids how to give back to their community and at the same time teaching them skills how to raise the birds.”
At the end of the presentations, all nine of the 4-H members lined up to get their chicks. According to J.D. Otterbein, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, county youth coordinator, around 88 chicks were handed out. Each member received five chicks to raise and they will be able to show their top three chickens at the fair.
The Iowa State Extension and Outreach Linn County 4-H is coordinating the project and have partnered with Interstate Grain Services, HACAP, and Celebration of Agriculture. The chicks and processing are all being donated by the project partners.
In June, the youth will tour HACAP. After raising their poultry, they’ll exhibit their projects at the Linn County Fair on June 26. At the end of the project, participating 4-H and FFA members will donate the poultry to HACAP for distribution to families in need. Accompanying the project will be a display to educate fair goers about food insecurity and who goes hungry in Linn County.