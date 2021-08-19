LINN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
CEDAR RAPIDS, LINN COUNTY, IOWA
TUESDAY, AUGUST 17, 2021 9:00 A.M.
(These are the minutes in their entirety. Archived minutes can be found at www.linncounty.org).
The Board met in session at the Linn County Jean Oxley Public Service Center. Present: Chairperson Walker and Vice Chairperson Rogers. Absent: Supervisor Zumbach (personal business). Board members voting “AYE” unless otherwise noted.
Chairperson Walker called the meeting to order.
Motion by Rogers, seconded by Walker to approve minutes of August 11 & 16, 2021 as printed.
The Board received updates from the following Department Heads:
Charlie Nichols, Planning & Development Dir. – attended KPI meeting; budget on target; future budget amendment to cover solar costs of consultants; staff vacancies and promotions; above average number of commercial projects that they are working on; Building Dept. Task Force to address mental health issues such as hoarding; in the process of drafting ordinance language to address event centers in ag. areas as a conditional use; working on increasing fees for temporary use requests with short notice; presented Stanley Consultants contract to the Board yesterday for approval; asking the Board to refer persons with questions about pending cases (such as the solar projects) to the Planning & Development Dept. to answer their questions; have the final version for Dows Farm development portion; and building permits are up to 906 for the year resulting in an above average workload for his department. Nichols explained SILT’s involvements as it relates to the Dows Farm and easements (this will be a future agenda item).
Chairperson Walker commended Mr. Nichols and his staff for their ability to balance the public opinion on various controversial topics facing his department.
Britt Hutchins, Purchasing Dir. – no change in KPI’s; budget on track; personnel on track; mail usage was 46,970 pieces (no longer doing a presort or receiving the discount); participated in various trainings; working on issues with a former vendor (CR Photocopy); assisting departments with various bids and purchases; and continue to work on purchase order challenges with GovSense.
Steve Estenson, Risk Management Dir. – property insurance renewals (had difficulty receiving responses). The premium and deductible went up (over $60,000 on the premium); actively exploring quotes for cybersecurity insurance; working on COVID & Derecho FEMA claims and still do not have the money for debris collections; getting more frequent requests for surveillance camera footage reviews (vandalism, break-in’s, payment issues); irate customers yelling obscenities and making threats last week and this week at the Public Service Center; and went through 5,000 masks last week between all of the county buildings.
Discussion continued regarding the quality of surveillance camera footage and possible upgrades as well as the status of the installation of additional panic buttons for the Treasurer’s Office. As Incident Commander, Estenson explained the expectations of the Risk Manager when an incident occurs (anywhere from a major disaster to an irate customer), he is on call 24/7.
Joi Alexander, Comm. Dir. – current activities include items on the editorial content calendar; a webpage has been designed for solar information/application; working with Sustainability Coordinator on various projects; worked with departments on the Derecho one year anniversary recognition; upcoming messages and news releases (property tax bills will be going out soon and North Linn CSD special election); kickoff meeting on web redesign; produced a job recruitment flyer and working on a digital format for employee newsletter for HR; continue to collaborate on job posting on social media and exploring options for a segment on KCRG (Working Iowa); personal pronouns available now for email signatures; working on enhancing the quality of the Facebook board meetings; and additional staff with technology skills would be helpful.
Adjournment at 10:23 a.m.
Respectfully submitted,
JOEL D. MILLER, Linn County Auditor
By: Rebecca Shoop, Deputy Auditor
Approved by:
STACEY WALKER, Chairperson
Board of Supervisors
8-26