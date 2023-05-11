Noting a concerning trend of an increase in incidents of drivers attempting to elude the police and high-speed chases in the County, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks conducted an audit of all eluding arrests in the County since the beginning of the year. The results were alarming, and the data was insightful.

Maybanks found that since the beginning of 2023, there has been one eluding incident resulting in criminal charges every 2.7 days in Linn County. Specifically, he noted that over a recent period of nine days from April 16 through April 24, there were six eluding incidents.

