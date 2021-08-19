LINN COUNTY ELECTIONS
NOTICE OF SPECIAL SCHOOL ELECTION
PUBLIC NOTICE is given that a Special
North Linn Community School District Election will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The sample ballot published here will be submitted to the qualified electors of the North Linn Community School District within Linn and Benton counties. North Linn Community School District qualified voters in Buchanan and Delaware counties should seek information from their respective County Auditors.
Public Measure C on the Ballot requires a supermajority vote by eligible electors to affirm the measure.
Public Measure D on the Ballot requires a majority vote by eligible electors to affirm the measure.
All Benton and Linn County qualified electors of the North Linn Community School District are hereby notified to appear at North Linn High School located at 3033 Lynx Drive in Troy Mills, Iowa. The polls will be open from
7:00 AM until 8:00 PM. Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, please contact the county auditor’s office at the telephone number or E-mail address listed below. Telephone: (319) 892-5300 Option #1 Email address: elections@linncounty-ia.gov. For TTY access, dial 711 + (319) 892-5300 Option #1.
Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on election day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) 1) may have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct, 2) prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or 3) cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the county auditor’s office by Friday, September 17 at 5:00 PM. Election Day Registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification. For additional information about providing proof of identity and/or residence visit: or phone (319) 892-5300, option #1.
The Pre-Registration deadline for this election is Monday, August 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM. Those eligible may register to vote at the Iowa DoT, via mail, or at the Linn County Elections office.
To register to vote or make a change of address on Election Day, voters will need proof of identity (current photo ID with an expiration date on it) AND proof of residency (physical document less than 45 days old showing current address or a lease good through election day). Otherwise, an attester may vouch for the voter, or the voter may vote a provisional ballot.
In-person Absentee Early Voting for Benton and Linn County voters may be done at the Linn County Public Service Center, located at 935 2nd St SW in Cedar Rapids from 8:00 AM- 5:00 PM Mondays-Fridays from August 25-September 13. Curbside voting will be available.
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot by mail is Monday, August 30 at 5:00 PM. In order to be counted, voted ballots must be received by the appropriate County Auditors Office on or before Tuesday, September 14 at 8 PM. Ballots may be returned by mail or hand delivered. For Benton and Linn County voters, a ballot drop box will be available 24 hours a day under video surveillance in front of the Linn County Public Service Center at 935 2nd St SW in Cedar Rapids. Absentee ballots will be counted on Election Day for Benton and Linn County at the Linn County
Public Service Center located at 935 2nd St SW, Cedar Rapids. Public testing of voting equipment began on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 9:00 AM.
It is conducted at the Linn County Elections Depot, 823 3rd St SW, Cedar Rapids and the Linn County Public Service Center, 935 2nd St SW.
This notice is given by order of the North
Linn Community School District and the Linn County Commissioner of Elections pursuant to Section 49.53, Code of Iowa. For additional information on how to participate in this election, please contact Linn County Election
Services at 319-892-5300, Option #1 or at elections@linncounty-ia.gov
Joel D. Miller, Linn County Auditor and
Commissioner of Elections
Published in the Linn News August 26, 2021.