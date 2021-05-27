Linn County will reopen County facilities to the public on Monday, June 7 after being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Face masks are currently required in all County facilities; however, that is subject to change before opening. Social distancing and other safety protocols will be in place.
Linn County will continue to offer remote services via phone, email, and online, including building permit applications, title transfers, and online vehicle registration renewals. Drop boxes will remain in place for anyone who needs to drop off payments, vehicle registration renewals, or other paperwork that would normally be dropped off in person. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these alternative service options.