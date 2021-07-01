Linn County governmental offices will be closed Monday, July 5, for the Independence Day holiday. Regular business hours resume on Tuesday, July 6.
The following services will continue to operate:
Juvenile Detention and Diversion Services
Mental Health Access Center
The Sheriff’s Office will be closed; however, continuous operations will be available for routine and emergency responses, including the Patrol Division, Communications Division and the Correctional Center. In an emergency, always dial 911.
Vehicle registrations can be renewed online at any time at iowataxandtags.org. Other County business can be conducted online at LinnCounty.org or via the white dropbox in front of the Linn County Public Service Center.