Linn County will hold a public meeting for residents to learn about the permitting process for utility-scale solar projects in Linn County. The meeting is specific to Linn County’s role in the permitting process and are not specific to any proposed solar project in Linn County.
At the meeting, staff from Linn County Planning & Development will give a presentation on the solar permitting process. There will then be an opportunity for public comment, including asking questions about utility-scale solar permits. Questions may be submitted in advance to: plan_dev@linncounty.org
Residents will be able to attend in person or virtually. Residents are encouraged to participate virtually to help reduce the number of people gathered and to help protect the health of the community during the pandemic. For those who attend in person, the following COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place:
• Masks will be required
• Capacity will be limited to 50 percent per current public health guidelines
When: Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Time: 6 p.m.
Where: Linn County Fairgrounds | 201 Central City Road, Central City, IA | Lynn Dunn Memorial Building
Room Capacity: 250 people
Dial-in Number: 1-571-317-3112 | Access Code: 788-883-781
Join meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/788883781
About the Solar Permitting ProcessA utility-scale solar project requires an application to rezone the area to be used for the solar installation to (RE) Renewable Energy Overlay Zoning District. Linn County has not yet received an application for a utility-scale solar project; and, therefore, no utility-scale projects have been through the permitting and approval process.
Once an applicant submits a utility-scale solar application to Linn County Planning & Development, the permitting review process begins. This process includes additional public meetings and public input opportunities specific to the application(s).
• Applicants must undergo a review by the Technical Review Committee, the Planning & Zoning Commission, a public hearing, and three readings by the Board of Supervisors.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission must consider the Technical Review Committee’s findings and staff recommendation of the application, and must consider the proposed rezoning during at least one public meeting before submitting its findings and recommendation on the application to the Board of Supervisors.
• Linn County will notify the applicant and surrounding property owners of the date and time of the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting and public hearing and invite them to attend.
For more information on the utility-scale solar permitting process in Linn County, visit www.LinnCounty.org/SolarFarms.