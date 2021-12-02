Iowa is home to a wide variety of farm animals: cattle, pigs, chickens, and even koi fish. Just north of Alburnett sits Namaste Farm Llamas, home to award-winning llamas, curious sheep, and a goat named Howard. On December 4, the farm will be opening its shop full of yarn, knit hats and gloves, and llama décor galore.
Kathie Aswegan and Becky Willhite have been co-owners of the farm for decades and friends for even longer. When Becky was working as a veterinary technician, she had to check up on a llama and “I literally fell in love,” she said.
Since her start as a “llama mama,” Becky has been showing llamas at contests and has won hundreds of awards. One way the team stays involved with the community is by inviting local 4H students to show the llamas with them. Different competitions have different age groups, giving kids of all ages the opportunity to participate.
Nick Hauptly has been showing llamas with Becky since he was a middle school student in 4H. Now, he lives on the farm and helps care for the llamas. He also sets up field trips for his students to see the farm and experience a glimpse of what it’s like to raise llamas.
Though Kathie and Becky been raising llamas together for over 35 years with Nick joining in for 25, the trio is taking a new step in their career together: opening a shop.
COVID-19 put a bit of a damper on their original plan, but two years later, things are finally falling into place.
“This has been a dream of mine for years and years,” Becky explained.
Kathie spins the sheared llama fibers into yarn so she can knit, providing the hats and gloves featured in the store. If they don’t have your size or color preference, let them know; they can personalize knit items! And if the sound of spinning and knitting classes sound right up your alley, let them know with a Facebook message.
“We do primarily natural fiber,” Kathie said, describing the types of yarn and spinning fibers they have. Make sure to take note and ask questions about each kind they have. “Wool only comes from sheep; llamas have hair like we do.”
But they have llamas and sheep and a goat named Howard!
“I never thought I would love a goat,” Becky laughed, not long before greeting all the animals with treats and hugs.
“Once you get to know them, they all have totally different personalities.”
For those interested in visiting the shop or seeing the llamas (and sheep and goat), make sure to check out their Facebook page, Namaste Farm Llamas, and stop by the farm at 4214 N. Alburnett Rd. on December 4 — or any other Saturday until Christmas. Make sure you say hi to Howard!